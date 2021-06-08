PODCAST » Entering An Offseason Of Change On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings my fellow humans and podcast-scraping bots. After allowing for a few days of dust-settling in the aftermath of the Trail Blazers being eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets and parting ways with head coach Terry Stotts after nine seasons, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, summoned the energy to record the first offseason edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this, our 22nd episode, we discuss Portland getting bounced from the postseason in six games by the Denver Nuggets, not being ready for the offseason to start, the team and Stotts mutually parting ways after failing to meet goals set at the start of the season, our relationships with the coaching staff, Neil Olshey's press conference, the search for a new head coach, the give and take when it comes to player input and the reports that the television broadcast is moving to Root Sports. We could have spent a lot more time on any one of these topics, but this feels like enough less than a week since the end of a trying 2020-21 campaign.

