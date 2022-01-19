PODCAST » Dame's Surgery, CJ's Return And A Good Start To The Trip On The Blazers Balcony, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings from Miami. After the Trail Blazers secured their first consecutive road victories this season in the second and third games of a six-game trip, the time seemed right to record a cross-country edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this, our 37th edition, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss the Trail Blazers' improved play to start the current road trip, the continued rise of Anferne Simons and Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington returning to form, Damian Lillard being sidelined for at least the next six weeks after undergoing surgery, CJ McCollum's return to the lineup and the birth of his first child and questions about how the starting lineup might change with the return of McCollum and Norman Powell. Other topics include adopting manatees, Fun Dip, the "Own a Star" scam and Kevin Calabro's "Shopping Cart" award.

