PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony At The Quarter Season Mark

Greetings from San Francisco. With a couple days off in the bay area before heading to Utah to finish up a three-game trip versus the Jazz, we fired up the mobile podcast studio to record the 31st edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this week's edition, Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, gave our thoughts on the first 20 games of Portland's season, which basically amounts to "good at home, bad on the road," the statistical differences between their home and road performances, starting a three-game trip with losses to the Kings and Warriors, starting a stretch in which team plays eight of their next 10 games at home and spending another Thanksgiving holiday on the road. Give it a listen while you're out doing your holiday shopping.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, I Heart Radio and Pandora.