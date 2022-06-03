PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 50

Greetings podcast listeners! After a week full of workouts, trade rumors and offers to buy the team, it was high time to record yet another edition of the Blazers Balcony, presented by SoleSavy, featuring Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com. Give it a listen/subscribe below...

On this, our 50th edition, Brooke and I discuss the Celtics besting the Warriors on the road in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Tuesday's workout at the practice facility, headlined by Dyson Daniels of the G-League Ignite, and what you learn about the team's thinking during the course of the pre-draft process, trade rumors and what they tell us about the kind of players the Trail Blazers might be interested in acquiring and we finish up by discussing the $2 billion offer from a group headed by Phil Knight to purchase the team despite it not currently being up for sale.

