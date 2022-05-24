PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 49

Greetings podcast listeners! With both the Draft Lottery -- the Trail Blazers received the 7th overall pick -- and the Draft Combine now complete, the Blazers Balcony crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the digital studio to record the 49th edition of our humble podcast, presented by our friends at SoleSavy, which you can listen to below...

In this edition we discuss the outcome of the Draft Lottery, some of the players mock drafts have the Trail Blazers selecting with the 7th pick, the notion of trading the pick for veteran talent and the utility of the Draft Combine. We also discuss Brooke's offseason thumb surgery, the effects of which she struggled through just to record this week's edition, so please honor that sacrifice by giving it a listen!

