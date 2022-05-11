PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 48

Greetings offseason podcast listeners. With a couple news items to discuss the week, your Portland-based podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of this here blog, fired up the USB mics to record the 48th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this edition we give our thoughts on Joe Cronin shedding the interim tag to become Portland's 11th General Manager, the news that Nassir Little underwent surgery on his abdomin, Brooke's offseason boredom, being a gamer who only plays Wordle, extreme tire damage, not getting invited to the Draft Lottery, milk pricing, fear of super glue and parking like a Goonie.

And we'll be back next week to recap the Draft Lottery!