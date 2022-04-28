PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 47

Greetings podcast listeners. Although there's not much Trail Blazers news to peruse these days, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the mobile studio to record the 47th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen to below...

On this week's show we discuss a slow start to the offseason, the first round of the playoffs, the NBA on Jeopardy, losing out on a 2022 first round pick, the importance of Portland's second round picks this year, Brooke's case for representing the team at the Draft Lottery, Anfernee Simons and Most Improved Player voting.

