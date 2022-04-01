PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 44

Greetings from the Lone Star State. With less than two weeks before the end of the 2021-22 regular season, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile studio to record the 44th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen and/or subscribe to below...

On this week's show we consider the last road trip of the season, Fiesta Week in San Antonio, cancelling April Fool's Day, limits to lost and found, where Portland's stands if the 2022 Draft was held today, Brooke's heckler, CJ McCollum's return to Moda Center and the response from fans in attendance, ripping off a "Family Circus" bit, spikes on the soles of her shoes, "Play on Players," Anfernee Simons winning the 2021-22 Maurice Lucas award, signing Reggie Perry to another 10-day contract, Greg Brown's goggles and Portland's proclivity for amassing steals in the last few weeks, especially rookie Keon Johnson.

