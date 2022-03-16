PODCAST » THE BLAZERS BALCONY, PRESENTED BY SOLESAVY, EPISODE 42

Greetings, basketball podcast enthusiasts. Since we're spending a few days in New York City with the Trail Blazers scheduled to face both the Knicks and Nets over the next few days, we had time to fire up the mobile studio to record the 42nd edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

On this week's edition, Brook Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss combining eastern and daylight savings time, Josh Hart as the number one scoring option, dealing with losses when you're accustomed to winning, conversations with Joe Ingles, the start of the NCAA Tournament and an update on where the Trail Blazers would be picking if the 2022 Draft was today.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer, Spotify, I Heart Radio, Pocket Casts and Pandora. Get it while you can.