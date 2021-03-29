PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Post-Trade Deadline Edition

Greetings from Tampa. With a few off days and the trade deadline now passed, it seemed like the right time to record the 11th edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen to below...





In this week's episode we give our thoughts on the trade sending Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to Toronto/Tampa in exchange for Normal Powell, our first impressions of "The General" in his first two games with the Trail Blazers and the return of Jusuf Nurkic after missing over two months with a broken right wrist. And even though we were running super long, we still got a chance to answer some of your questions about open roster spots and the buyout market, the job Terry Stotts does managing the team on and off the court, whether Damian Lillard should play fewer minutes, who got the best of the trade with Toronto and the logistical issues around in-season trades.

