PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 6

Hello from North Portland. With two games remaining on the Trail Blazers' longest road trip of the season, it seemed like a good time to fire up the podcast mics to record the sixth edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazer TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com.

On this week's show we discuss the first four games of a six-game road trip, winning shorthanded versus the Wizards, injuries injuries injuries, the play of the youngsters, the remaining games of the trip versus the 76ers and Knicks and dealing with changing COVID-19 protocols. We also get a chance to answer a few listener-submitted questions about seating arrangements, Gary Trent Jr. in a contract year, the "City" edition jerseys, favorite Damian Lillard dunks and Mexican restaurants on the road.

