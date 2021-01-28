PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 5

Greetings Trail Blazers fans. With the team about to hit the road for their longest road trip of the season after an extended homestand, it felt like the right time to record the fifth edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast with Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of trailblazers.com...

On this week's show we discuss Portland's five-game homestand, losing to the Thunder, the upcoming six-game trip, which starts Thursday in Houston versus the Rockets, where we think the team stands after 16 games, how to deal with jinxes, Brooke quest for authenticity on social media, Anfernee Simons and a whole lot of defense. We also answer a few questions before wrapping it up with a goodbye to Sekou Smith, who passed away on Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19.

