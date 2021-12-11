PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 33, Presented By SoleSavy

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. After a busy week that featured a few games, an introductory press conference and a lot of rumors and speculation about Damian Lillard, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the Zoom studio to record the 33rd edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which is now presented by our friends at SoleSavy!

In this week's show we discuss our takeaways from the press conference with interim general manager Joe Cronin, head coach Chauncey Billups and president of business operations Dewayne Hankins, the seemingly never-ending speculation regarding Lillard's future and the treatment he's received for his ailing abdomen and Portland's injury issues. We also discuss staying home from school routines, Brooke impressing players with her sneakers, the Timbers bet I wish I would have made and New Kids vs. Boyz II Men. Give it a listen! And if you'd like to learn more about SoleSavy and/or the Holiday Ticket Pack we discussed on the show (seriously, it's a great deal!), click those links!

