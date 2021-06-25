PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 23 From Walker Stadium

Greetings Blazers fans. After a few weeks away, Brooke Olzendam and I fired up the mobile podcast studio (which evidently doesn't work very well these days) to record the 23rd edition of The Blazers Balcony on location at Walker Stadium Thursday night for Trail Blazers Season Ticket Holder night at Thursday's game between the Portland Pickles and Corvallis Knights...

In this edition we are joined by Amara Baptist, head of all things social for the Trail Blazers, and briefly by my wife, Bonnie, as we discuss the Trail Blazers coaching search, which seems to be nearing a conclusion, send a fond farewell to the team's former assistants, discuss Damian Lillard playing for Team USA, the NBA conference finals, Brooke's love of pickle juice, running on the beach, not throwing out the first pitch, Cougs and Beavs and Amara's previous unwillingness to take part in the podcast. It's pretty loose, and apologies for the audio quality, but it's our offseason, too.

