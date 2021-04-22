PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 14

Greetings Trail Blazers fans and podcast listeners. After missing out on recording last week, Brooke Olzendam, Trail Blazers television host and reporter, and I, Casey Holdahl, beat reporter for the Trail Blazers, got together digitally to record the 14th edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below!

On this week's show we discuss the Trail Blazers losing three games by a combined total of three points and whether that makes us feel better about where the team is at with 14 games to play, the so-so vibes that have persisted this season, whether it's important to build momentum before the playoffs and the possibility of the play-in tournament. We also talk about the layout of Indianapolis, imposter syndrome and an update on Brooke's challenge that I make a new friend.

You can subscribe to the Blazers Balcony on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify and I Heart Radio.