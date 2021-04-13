PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 13

Greetings to all the podcast listeners out there. After not having a chance to record last week, we wanted to make sure to get into the digital studio this week to record the lucky 13th edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this week's edition, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, discuss the current state of the Trail Blazers with 19 games to play, being too old for new technology, the Blazers getting "put away" by the better teams in the league and the frustration that has produced, young players wanting to play rather than "paying dues," Enes Kanter setting new records in rebounding before the start of Ramadan, Brooke saying sorry, the additions of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and TJ Leaf and remaining stoic in front of television cameras.

