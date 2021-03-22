PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 11

Greetings Trail Blazers/podcast fans! Before the Trail Blazers wrap up a five-game homestand by hosting the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night, Brooke Olzendam of Trail Blazers TV and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, set aside some time Monday afternoon to record the latest edition of the Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen to below!

On this, our 11th edition, we discuss the NCAA Tournament and how COVID-19 has leveled the playing field, the Trail Blazers taking the announcing that 13 players have received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, the return of CJ McCollum and how that's changed the rotation, the various explanations of the phrase "showing your ass," Enes Kanter going shirtless, Jusuf Nurkic's imminent return and Terry Stotts getting to 500 wins. We finish up by answering, at least to the best of our ability, a few listener questions about minutes distribution, being blown out by the Mavericks, who they miss seeing at the arena and good places for fans to watch a game on the road.

