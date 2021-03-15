PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 10

Greetings Blazers fans and podcasts listeners! With the Trail Blazers playing their next five games at home after a rough weekend in Minneapolis, the time was right to record the tenth edition (I finally had a chance to look it up) edition of The Blazers Balcony with my good friend and coworker, Brooke Olzendam...

On this week's show we briefly discuss the first three games of the second half of the season and injury non-news before moving on to talk about playing teams in consecutive games and what to make of the idea of it being difficult to beat a team twice in a row, the dance around Carmelo Anthony's milestones, the things we miss and don't miss about traveling with the team and how we approach covering the trade deadline as team employees. We also get a final update about the "Brooke Hearts Your Heart" campaign, using the hotel pool in your hometown and dooming the Trail Blazers, and maybe society at large, at a restaurant in Toronto.

