PODCAST » Another Road Trip Edition Of The Rip City Report

Greetings from the Big Easy. After the Trail Blazers returned from one of their longest road trips in franchise history, only to turn around and head back out for a week after just five days at home, we busted out the mobile podcast studio to record the 161th edition of the Rip City Report podcast from swampy New Orleans. Give it a listen...

In this, our second consecutive road edition, we look at where the Trail Blazers stand with 15 games to play in the regular season, the team being ready for the playoffs and how that's the most important marker for success or failure, give a quick rundown of the most likely playoff matchups, play a round of "Walton or Oden" and finish up by answering listener questions about home-court advantage vs. a good playoff matchup, the Enes Kanter vs. Zach Collins debate, the Blazers’ free agent priorities, Moe Harkless’ knee, North Portland food options, Universal Studios vs. California Adventure and much more.

