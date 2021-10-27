PODCAST » An Up And Down First Week On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings podcast friends. After a first week that featured a close loss, an impressive victory and a blowout loss, your friendly neighborhood podcasters -- Brooke Olzendam of Trail Blazers TV and I, Casey Holdahl of this here website -- recorded the 28th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, which you can listen to below...

On this edition we give our thougts on Portland's first week of the regular season, the "embarrassing" loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles, Damian Lillard's slow shooting start, Norman Powell's injury (he's been upgraded to questionable since we recorded), the play of Nassir Little, the benefits of attending road games and Brooke's triumphant return to travel. We also discuss oversleeping, bathroom radios, relationships with former Trail Blazers, American cheese and researching mayo-less burgers with the help of Bill Oakley.

