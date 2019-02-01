PODCAST » All-Star Selections, Trades And A Good January On The Rip City Report

Greetings loyal podcast listeners! After the announcement of All-Star reserves and the trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks, it seemed like the right time to hit the Moda Center studios to record the 157th edition of the Rip City Report podcast, which you can listen/subscribe to below...

In this edition, Joe and I discuss the Trail Blazers’ successful January, whether they've shaken their reputation as a team that doesn't beat good competition, the Kristaps Porzingis trade, star players demanding trades and the implications in Portland, details of next week’s live podcast, play round of “Blazers Jeopardy" and a round of "Walton or Oden," and finish up by answering listener questions about about Jake Layman, covering the All-Star Game, whether CJ McCollum feels under appreciated, Blazers triple-doubles, Jusuf Nurkic’s knee pain, the biggest fan “freak out” in recent memory and much, much more. It's a nice way to enjoy some of the downtown we have this week in between games.

You can listen and/or subscribe to the Rip City Report on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and Spotify. And please make plans to join us next Wednesday, February 6 for a live recording of the Rip City Report at Tough Luck on 1771 NE. Dekum in Portland. Drink specials! Prizes! Live questions! Rip City Red Hot Chicken Sandwich specials! Don't miss it!