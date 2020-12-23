PODCAST » 2020-21 Season Preview Edition Of The Unnamed Trail Blazers Podcast

Welcome to the 2020-21 regular season! With the Trail Blazers starting their campaign by hosting the Utah Jazz Wednesday night at the Moda Center, Brooke Olzendam, the Swiss Army Knife of the Trail Blazers broadcast crew, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, got together digitally to record the second edition of the Unnamed Trail Blazers Podcast, which will not go another edition without an official title...

As you might expect, we discuss Portland's lackluster preseason and why it was useful (at least for us), the defense and why, even if it never comes together, there's still reason for optimism on that end, the opener versus the Jazz and the first five games of the season, differences in how each team deals with playing in empty arenas, relying on Damian Lillard and answer a few of your questions. It's coming together.

