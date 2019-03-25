Playoff Race Update » One Win And They're In

While there is still much to be decided with 10 games to play over the course of 17 remaining days in the regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers are in a great place after winning their last three, six of their last seven and seven of their last 10.

They clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs for the sixth straight season with their next win, which could come as early as Monday night versus the Nets, they're just one game behind the Rockets for third and also own the tiebreaker should it come to that. They've got a little separation from the 5-6-7-8 chase pack, they'd play the Clippers, the team they beat the last time they advance in the postseason, if the first round started today and they play their next four games against teams from the East, a conference they've gone an NBA-best 21-5 against this season. Losing CJ McCollum for some unknown duration due to injury is a huge blow, but almost everything else has broken Portland's way over the last few weeks.

But as is typically the case in the West, not much is likely to be decided until the last week, and it often takes until the last day of the season to lock in matchups. And while a few games of cushion is nice, that slim of a lead can evaporate over the course of a busy night, so now's is no time to let up, at least until homecourt is locked in.

Here's where the Trail Blazers stand in the Western Conference playoff race with 10 games to go. Many of the important tiebreakers, specifically those with the Jazz and Spurs, are likely to be decided within the new few games (spoiler: the Blazers will likely win neither). Also, we bid a fond farewell to the Timberwolves and Lakers, teams that joined the ranks of the mathematically eliminated over the weekend. That leaves just the Kings as the only team on the outside with a chance, slim as it may be, to get in.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, 1ST IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 50-23 | Conference record: 30-15 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 26-11 | Away record: 24-12 | Games back: 0

Remaining home games: 4 (3/31 vs. Hornets, 4/2 vs. Nuggets, 4/5 vs. Cavaliers, 4/7 vs. Clippers)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/27 @ Grizzlies, 3/29 @ Timberwolves, 4/4 @ Lakers, 4/9 @ Hornets, 4/10 @ Grizzlies)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 7 (2 home, 5 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Warriors split their season series 2-2, so the tiebreaker then moves to division winner. The Warriors currently lead the Pacific Division by 7 games, while the Trail Blazers are 3.5 games behind the Nuggets for the Northwest Division title. In the event that neither team wins their division, the tiebreaker then moves on to conference record. The Warriors are currently 30-14 in the Western Conference while the Trail Blazers are 23-22.

DENVER NUGGETS, 2ND IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 49-23 | Conference record: 30-14 | Division record: 9-2

Home record: 30-6 | Away record: 19-17 | Games back: 0.5

Remaining home games: 5 (3/26 vs. Pistons, 3/31 vs. Wizards, 4/3 vs. Spurs, 4/5 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/10 vs. Timberwolves)

Remaining road games: 5 (3/28 @ Rockets, 3/29 @ Thunder, 4/2 @ Warriors, 4/7 @ Trail Blazers, 4/9 @ Jazz)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 8 (3 home, 5 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets have won the first two games of the season series versus the Trail Blazers with two games left to play (in Denver on April 5 and then two days later in Portland on April 7).

HOUSTON ROCKETS, 3RD IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 47-27 | Conference record: 27-19 | Division record: 10-6

Home record: 27-10 | Away record: 20-17 | Games back: 3.5

Remaining home games: 4 (3/28 vs. Nuggets, 3/30 vs. Kings, 4/5 vs. Knicks, 4/7 vs. Suns)

Remaining road games: 4 (3/26 @ Bucks, 4/2 @ Kings, 4/3 @ Clippers, 4/9 @ Thunder)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 4 (1 home, 3 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Rockets by virtue of winning the season series 2-1.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, 4TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 45-27 | Conference record: 24-22 | Division record: 4-9

Home record: 28-9 | Away record: 17-18 | Games back: 4.5

Remaining home games: 4 (3/25 vs. Nets, 4/3 vs. Grizzlies, 4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/10 vs. Kings.)

Remaining road games: 6 (3/27 @ Bulls, 3/29 @ Hawks, 3/30 @ Pistons, 4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/9 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 6 (2 home, 4 away)

L.A. CLIPPERS, 5TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 44-30 | Conference record: 25-21 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 23-13 | Away record: 21-17 | Games back: 6.5

Remaining home games: 5 (3/30 vs. Cavaliers, 3/31 vs. Grizzlies, 4.3 vs. Rockets, 4/5 vs. Lakers, 4/10 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 3 (3/26 @ Timberwolves, 3/28 @ Bucks, 4/7 @ Warriors)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (3 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Clippers by virtue of winning the season series 3-1.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER, TIED FOR 6TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 43-30 | Conference record: 25-21 | Division record: 8-6

Home record: 23-12 | Away record: 20-18 | Games back: 7

Remaining home games: 7 (3/20 vs. Raptors, 3/27 vs. Pacers, 3/29 vs. Nuggets, 3/31 vs. Mavericks, 4/2 vs. Lakers, 4/5 vs. Pistons, 4/9 vs. Rockets)

Remaining road games: 4 (3/22 @ Raptors, 3/25 @ Grizzlies, 4/7 @ Timberwolves, 4/10 @ Bucks)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 5 (4 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Thunder own the tiebreaker versus the Trail Blazers by virtue of sweeping the season series 4-0.

UTAH JAZZ, TIED FOR 6TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 43-30 | Conference record: 25-20 | Division record: 7-8

Home record: 23-12 | Away record: 20-18 | Games back: 7

Remaining home games: 6 (3/25 vs. Suns, 3/27 vs. Lakers, 3/29 vs. Wizards, 4/1 vs. Hornets, 4/5 vs. Kings, 4/9 vs. Nuggets)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/3 @ Suns, 4/7 @ Lakers, 4/10 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 7 (5 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Jazz split their season series 2-2, with the next tiebreaker being division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is winning percentage against division teams. The Jazz (7-8) currently have a better winning percentage in the Northwest Division than the Trail Blazers (4-9). The Jazz have one game remaining versus a divisional opponent (4/9 vs. Nuggets) while the Blazers have three such games remaining (4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/7 vs. Nuggets), so the Jazz clinch the tiebreaker with any divisional win or a Portland divisional loss.

If the Blazers and Jazz end up with 7-9 divisional records, the tiebreaker then moves to conference win percentage. The Jazz are 25-20 in the Western Conference while the Trail Blazers are 24-22.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS, 8TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 43-31 | Conference record: 29-20 | Division record: 9-6

Home record: 29-8 | Away record: 14-23 | Games back: 7.5

Remaining home games: 4 (3/28 vs. Cavaliers, 3/31 vs. Kings, 4/2 vs. Hawks, 4/10 vs. Mavericks)

Remaining road games: 4 (3/26 @ Hornets, 4/3 @ Nuggets, 4/5 @ Wizards, 4/7 @ Cavaliers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 7 (4 home, 3 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Spurs tied their season series 2-2, which means the tiebreaker then moves to division winner. If neither teams wins their division (which is by far the likliest scenario), the tiebreaker then moves to conference record. The Blazers are currently 24-22 in the West while the Spurs are 29-20.

SACRAMENTO KINGS, 9TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 36-37 | Conference record: 19-25 | Division record: 4-12

Home record: 23-15 | Away record: 13-22 | Games back: 14

Remaining home games: 5 (3/21 Mavericks, 3/23 Suns, 4/2 Rockets, 4/4 Cavaliers, 4/7 Pelicans)

Remaining road games: 7 (3/24 @ Lakers, 3/26 @ Mavericks, 3/28 @ Pelicans, 3/30 @ Rockets, 3/31 @ Spurs, 4/5 @ Jazz, 4/10 @ Trail Blazers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 5 (1 home, 4 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The season series between the Trail Blazers and Kings is tied at 1-1 with one game left to play in Portland on April 10.