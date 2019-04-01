Playoff Race Update » It Comes Down To Matchups With The Top 8 Locked In

It’s been a week since Jusuf Nurkić was lost for the season to a broken left leg and a little over two weeks since CJ McCollum was sidelined — for how long we still don’t know — with a muscle strain in his left knee, and yet, the Portland Trail Blazers have continued to keep pace in the race for homecourt advantage. They had won six straight before falling to the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday and have won nine of their last 11 on the way to finishing the month of March with a 10-5 record. They need just two wins in their last six games to reach the 50-win mark, something few, if any, predicted roughly seven months ago when the season got underway.

Thanks to going 3-1 last week despite being without two of their three best players, the Trail Blazers are currently in fourth in the West, four games behind the Warriors for first, three behind the Nuggets for second and just a half game behind the Rockets for third with six games to play. But both the Jazz and Clippers are just two games behind the Blazers, and from a competition perspective, the final 10 days of the regular season pose more formidable challenges than their schedule over the last two weeks, including back-to-back games versus the Nuggets and a first-game-after-an-extended-road-trip tilt versus a Memphis Grizzlies team that seems to have embraced their role as playoff positioning spoiler for their peers in the West.

So while the Blazers done a remarkable job of getting by without both McCollum and Nurkic, that task is going to get much more difficult in the final week and a half of the regular season. And it’ll be even tougher once the playoffs start — though it’s possible McCollum will be available by then — so they could do their future selves a real solid by securing homecourt.

Here’’s where the Trail Blazers standing the Western Conference playoff race with six games to play. We’re down to the Top 8 with the Kings joining the mathematically eliminated a few days ago, and division winners are starting to lock in as well.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, 1ST IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH, DIVISION TITLE)

Overall record: 52-24 | Conference record: 31-16 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 27-11 | Away record: 25-13 | Games back: 0

Remaining home games: 2 (4/2 vs. Nuggets, 4/5 vs. Cavaliers, 4/7 vs. Clippers)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/4 @ Lakers, 4/9 @ Hornets, 4/10 @ Grizzlies)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (1 home, 4 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Warriors split their season series 2-2, so the tiebreaker then moves to division winner. The Warriors own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the Pacific Division title.

DENVER NUGGETS, 2ND IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 51-25 | Conference record: 31-15 | Division record: 10-2

Home record: 31-7 | Away record: 20-18 | Games back: 1

Remaining home games: 3 (4/3 vs. Spurs, 4/5 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/10 vs. Timberwolves)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/2 @ Warriors, 4/7 @ Trail Blazers, 4/9 @ Jazz)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 5 (2 home, 3 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets have won the first two games of the season series versus the Trail Blazers with two games left to play (in Denver on April 5 and then two days later in Portland on April 7).

HOUSTON ROCKETS, 3RD IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH, DIVISION TITLE)

Overall record: 49-28 | Conference record: 29-19 | Division record: 10-6

Home record: 29-10 | Away record: 20-18 | Games back: 3.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Knicks, 4/7 vs. Suns)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/2 @ Kings, 4/3 @ Clippers, 4/9 @ Thunder)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (0 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Rockets by virtue of winning the season series 2-1.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, 4TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 48-28 | Conference record: 24-22 | Division record: 4-9

Home record: 29-9 | Away record: 19-19 | Games back: 4

Remaining home games: 3 (4/3 vs. Grizzlies, 4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/10 vs. Kings.)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/9 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

UTAH JAZZ, 5TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 46-30 | Conference record: 27-20 | Division record: 7-8

Home record: 26-12 | Away record: 20-18 | Games back: 6

Remaining home games: 3 (4/1 vs. Hornets, 4/5 vs. Kings, 4/9 vs. Nuggets)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/3 @ Suns, 4/7 @ Lakers, 4/10 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Jazz split their season series 2-2, with the next tiebreaker being division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is winning percentage against division teams. The Jazz (7-8) currently have a better winning percentage in the Northwest Division than the Trail Blazers (4-9). The Jazz have one game remaining versus a divisional opponent (4/9 vs. Nuggets) while the Blazers have three such games remaining (4/1 @ Timberwolves, 4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/7 vs. Nuggets), so the Jazz clinch the tiebreaker with any divisional win or a Portland divisional loss.

If the Blazers and Jazz end up with 7-9 divisional records, the tiebreaker then moves to conference win percentage. The Jazz are 27-20 in the Western Conference while the Trail Blazers are 24-22.

L.A. CLIPPERS, 6TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 47-32 | Conference record: 27-21 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 25-13 | Away record: 22-18 | Games back: 6

Remaining home games: 3 (4/3 vs. Rockets, 4/5 vs. Lakers, 4/10 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 1 (4/7 @ Warriors)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Clippers by virtue of winning the season series 3-1.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS, 7TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 44-33 | Conference record: 29-21 | Division record: 9-6

Home record: 30-9 | Away record: 14-24 | Games back: 8.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/2 vs. Hawks, 4/10 vs. Mavericks)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/3 @ Nuggets, 4/5 @ Wizards, 4/7 @ Cavaliers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 4 (2 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Spurs tied their season series 2-2, which means the tiebreaker then moves to division winner. If neither teams wins their division (which is by far the likeliest scenario), the tiebreaker then moves to conference record. The Blazers are currently 24-22 in the West while the Spurs are 29-21. Since the Blazers and Spurs could not end the season tied without the Spurs winning at least two more conference games, they technically own the tiebreaker after division winner.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER, 8TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 44-33 | Conference record: 25-24 | Division record: 8-7

Home record: 24-14 | Away record: 20-19 | Games back: 8.5

Remaining home games: 3 (4/2 vs. Lakers, 4/5 vs. Pistons, 4/9 vs. Rockets)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Timberwolves, 4/10 @ Bucks)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Thunder own the tiebreaker versus the Trail Blazers by virtue of sweeping the season series 4-0.