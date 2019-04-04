Playoff Race Update » 50 Wins And No Worse Than Fifth

While there's still much to be decided with four games to play, the Trail Blazers, who secured their first 50-win season since 2014-15 Wednesday night versus the Memphis Grizzlies, can finish no lower than fifth, meaning they'll end the 2018-19 regular season above the Clippers, Spurs and Thunder in the Western Conference standings.

Neither the Spurs nor the Thunder can match Portland's win total -- you can probably count on one hand the number of NBA analysts who predicted such a thing at the start of the season -- and the Clippers, at best, can match Portland's record, though the Trail Blazers own that tiebreaker thanks to winning the season series 3-1. So at the very worse, Portland will start the postseason in the four/five matchup, albeit without homecourt advantage.

But homecourt is still very much in play as the Trail Blazers enter a crucial home-and-home series versus the Nuggets, which starts Friday night in Denver (tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and ESPN). Portland has to win three of their final four games to ensure they'll start the postseason at the Moda Center, though that number is reduced if the Jazz, who trail the Blazers by two games, lose any of their final four contests.

It's also still possible for the Blazers to move up, as they trail the Rockets by just a half game (and own the tiebreaker) for third and are two games behind the Nuggets for second. If the Blazers are able to get Friday's game in Denver, they've got a great chance of finishing the season better than fourth. And even with a loss, they're still the odds-on favorite to claim fourth and homecourt, though if they don't get some help or manage to best the Nuggets at least once in their next two games, holding on to the four-seed becomes much more difficult proposition.

So here's where the Trail Blazers stand in the Western Conference playoff race with four games to play. The Warriors are the only team in the Western Conference playoff picture to play on Thursday, and even then, that game is against a Lakers team that has already called it a season, so this update should hold you over until after Friday's showdown in Denver.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS, 1ST IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH, DIVISION TITLE)

Overall record: 53-24 | Conference record: 31-16 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 28-11 | Away record: 25-13 | Games back: 0

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Cavaliers, 4/7 vs. Clippers)

Remaining road games: 3 (4/4 @ Lakers, 4/9 @ Hornets, 4/10 @ Grizzlies)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 4 (1 home, 3 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Warriors split their season series 2-2, so the tiebreaker then moves to division winner. The Warriors have won the Pacific Division, so unless the Trail Blazers win the Northwest Division, Golden State owns the tiebreaker. But even if Portland does with the Northwest Division, Golden State still owns the tiebreaker by virtue of conference record.

DENVER NUGGETS, 2ND IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 52-26 | Conference record: 32-16 | Division record: 10-2

Home record: 32-7 | Away record: 20-19 | Games back: 1.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Trail Blazers, 4/10 vs. Timberwolves)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Trail Blazers, 4/9 @ Jazz)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Nuggets have won the first two games of the season series versus the Trail Blazers with two games left to play (in Denver on April 5 and then two days later in Portland on April 7). If the series ends up tied at 2-2, the tiebreaker moves to division winner. If both or neither team wins the Northwest Division, the tiebreaker then moves to in division record. The Blazers at 5-9 in division cannot match the Nuggets' 10-2 division record, meaning the Nuggets own the tiebreaker.

HOUSTON ROCKETS, 3RD IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH, DIVISION TITLE)

Overall record: 51-28 | Conference record: 31-19 | Division record: 10-6

Home record: 29-10 | Away record: 22-18 | Games back: 3

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Knicks, 4/7 vs. Suns)

Remaining road games: 1 (4/9 @ Thunder)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (2 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Rockets by virtue of winning the season series 2-1.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, 4TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 50-28 | Conference record: 26-22 | Division record: 5-9

Home record: 30-9 | Away record: 20-19 | Games back: 3.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/7 vs. Nuggets, 4/10 vs. Kings.)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/9 @ Lakers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

UTAH JAZZ, 5TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 48-30 | Conference record: 28-20 | Division record: 7-8

Home record: 27-12 | Away record: 21-18 | Games back: 5.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Kings, 4/9 vs. Nuggets)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Lakers, 4/10 @ Clippers)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers and Jazz split their season series 2-2, with the next tiebreaker being division winner. If neither team wins the Northwest Division, the next tiebreaker is winning percentage against division teams. The Jazz (7-8) currently have a better winning percentage in the Northwest Division than the Trail Blazers (5-9). The Jazz have one game remaining versus a divisional opponent (4/9 vs. Nuggets) while the Blazers have two such games remaining (4/5 @ Nuggets, 4/7 vs. Nuggets), so the Jazz clinch the tiebreaker with any divisional win or a Portland divisional loss.

If the Blazers and Jazz end up with 7-9 divisional records, the tiebreaker then moves to conference win percentage. The Jazz are 28-20 in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers are currently at 26-22 in conference. Since the Jazz and Blazers cannot end the season with the same overall record while having the same division record, the Jazz own the tiebreaker.

L.A. CLIPPERS, 6TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE (CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH)

Overall record: 47-32 | Conference record: 27-22 | Division record: 11-3

Home record: 25-14 | Away record: 22-18 | Games back: 7

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Lakers, 4/10 vs. Jazz)

Remaining road games: 1 (4/7 @ Warriors)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 2 (1 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (1 home, 0 away)

Tiebreaker: The Trail Blazers own the tiebreaker versus the Clippers by virtue of winning the season series 3-1.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER, 7TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 45-33 | Conference record: 26-24 | Division record: 8-7

Home record: 25-14 | Away record: 20-19 | Games back: 8.5

Remaining home games: 2 (4/5 vs. Pistons, 4/9 vs. Rockets)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/7 @ Timberwolves, 4/10 @ Bucks)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (2 home, 1 away)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 1 (0 home, 1 away)

Tiebreaker: While the Thunder own the tiebreaker versus the Trail Blazers by virtue of sweeping the season series 4-0, Oklahoma City at 45-33 cannot match Portland's 50 wins with four games to play, rendering the tiebreaker moot.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS, 8TH IN THE WESTERN CONFERENCE

Overall record: 45-33 | Conference record: 29-22 | Division record: 9-6

Home record: 31-9 | Away record: 14-25 | Games back: 9

Remaining home games: 1 (4/10 vs. Mavericks)

Remaining road games: 2 (4/5 @ Wizards, 4/7 @ Cavaliers)

Remaining games versus teams under .500: 0 (0 home, 0 away)

Remaining games versus teams over .500: 3 (1 home, 2 away)

Tiebreaker: The Spurs at 45-34 cannot match Portland's 50 wins with three games to play, making the tiebreaker irrelevant.