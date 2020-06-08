Players Turn Out To Protest Racism, Police Brutality

The suspension of the 2019-20 NBA regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left players with an ample amount of free time, and many of them are putting that excess of time to good use.

Over the last week, multiple players have taken to the streets, both in Portland and elsewhere, to join protests decrying the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans who have died in incidents related to police brutality and institutional racism.

Damian Lillard joined thousands for a march from the inner eastside to Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland on June 4.

Our point guard pic.twitter.com/6r0yxojcoc — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 5, 2020

On June 5, Rodney Hood, Gary Trent Jr, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little all joined marches following a similar path from east to west and ending in downtown.



Rain or shine (via hoodie5 / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/KaWsHiPHWY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 6, 2020



Update.. I went to the one from revolution hall to Waterfront and it was powerful. https://t.co/ClgAKipiM9 — Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) June 6, 2020

While the majority of players have stayed in Portland during the stoppage, two-way player Jaylen Hoard returned to his native homeland, France, to ride out the pandemic. And while there, he participated in a march alongside family in Montpellier.