Nurkić Practices Five-On-Five For First Time Since Injury

TUALATIN -- It’s been almost a month since the Trail Blazers have had consecutive days off at home (and if you don’t count Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — a day in which the Blazers boarded a flight in the afternoon for Salt Lake City — it’s nearly two months) but a break in the schedule allowed for a full practice at their facility in Tualatin Wednesday afternoon, and it ended up being rather eventful.

First and foremost, Wednesday's practice was the first time Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić has participated in a full-contact workout with the team since breaking his left fibula and tibia in a four overtime victory versus the Nets on March 25, 2019.

“With this week, I think a long time ago we looked at this week as far as having two days off three times in this week,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “It was hopeful that this week would be an opportunity for him to ramp up his workouts, but as far as anything else beyond that, it's too early to say.”

The 7-0 Bosnian has been going through solo workouts for a while, at least dating back to mid-December, if not earlier, but participating in a full workout with the entirety of the team is a first since suffering the injury.

“We did four-on-four and five-on-five halfcourt stuff today,” said Stotts. “(Nurkić) has been doing that with coaches and some of the younger guys but this is the first time it was five-on-five.”

The team has made a point of not giving out too much information about Nurkić’s rehabilitation and return, but his return to full practice was too exciting for some of this teammates to downplay. In a season that has seen injury after injury, seeing a player actually nearing return, especially one as important to Portland’s fortunes as Nurkić, seemed like a reason for optimism in an otherwise disappointing season.

“I’m not involved in the situation. I'm not a doctor, I'm not inside of his body,” said Damian Lillard. “But he looked good to me.”

There’s still no timeline for Nurkić’s return, at least not one that has been made public, and Thursday’s practice is just the latest in a series of steps he must take in order to get back on the court this season, so in some respects, it would be foolhardy to place too much emphasis on one practice. But regardless of whether this is one of the final hurdles or a minor step in the process of returning, it does qualify as progress.

“He's been building up to it so it's not like all of the sudden this happened,” said Stotts. “He's been progressing to this point, so it's not really... I guess it's a milestone but it's just a part of his progression.”

Nurkić wasn’t the only player to participate in workouts not-yet-seen by the media at Wednesday’s practice, There was Zach Collins, sidelined since the third game of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder, going through a solo workout. While there was no contact, he did shoot and finish layups using both hands while lifting his arms above his shoulders. Collins isn’t set to be reevaluated until at least March, but Wednesday’s workout was the first time he’s been on the court doing basketball activities when media was let into the gym.

The excitement regarding the progress both Nurkić and Collins showed in their respective rehabilitations Wednesday afternoon, not to mention getting Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel in the gym for the first time since being acquired Tuesday from the Sacramento Kings, was not lost on their teammates.

“Nurk practiced full speed, contact, up and down,” said Lillard. “So seeing him out there being himself and not looking like he was struggling, seeing Zach out here right now, seeing how Trev (Ariza) looked in practice, it just felt good. It was almost like a pick-me-up. I feel good about it.”

“He's got a great feel for the game, great hands,” said Swanigan, who is now in his second stint with the Trail Blazers. “He just plays, plays well. Today there were a couple times where he lost it but there was couple times when he dunked it and that's just part of coming back... Nurk looked good, Nurk looked really good.”

CJ McCollum, who has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain, also went through a shooting workout, though Stotts said that was the only part of Wednesday’s practice in which he participated.