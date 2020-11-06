Nurkić Joins Rasheed And Bonzi On 'Let's Get Technical'

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić was recently a guest on the "Let's Get Technical" podcast, and while it's always worth tuning in to listen to what the "Bosnian Beast" has to say, that's especially true when it's Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells asking the questions.

During the interview (which starts around the 26 minute mark), Nurkić, Rasheed, Bonzi and journalist Gerald Brown discuss the Bosnian's return to play in the NBA bubble, the NBA restart in general, what it's like playing in Portland, Nurkić's using "Ball Don't Lie!", the pride that the hosts still have in the Trail Blazers (come back into the fold my guys!), playing with Carmelo Anthony, Nurkić's goals going into the season and his path to the NBA. And after Nurkic's segment, they spend some time discussing the state of the Trail Blazers.