NBA Awards Roundup: Lillard Likely A Unanimous Pick For All-NBA Second Team

It’s going to be a relatively quiet NBA award season for the Portland Trail Blazers, which is understandable considering their record, at least prior to the 22-team restart in Orlando. There are always a number of deserving candidates for every NBA award who go empty-handed, and when it gets to the point of splitting hairs, team record is usually (and rightly) one of the first follicles to be considered.

But while awards like Rookie of the Year, Most Improved and Sixth Man are well out of the reach of anyone on Portland’s roster this season, Damian Lillard is all but certain to be named to one of the three All-NBA teams when the league gets around to handing out those honors. Lillard has been named All-NBA four times in his career, capped by being one of three players in franchise history to earn a first-team nod, and in each of the last two seasons. If the votes made public by various members of the media are any indication, that streak will extend into a third season with Lillard likely picking up a second-team nod, perhaps unanimously.

• Zach Lowe of ESPN has Lillard in the mix for first team before ultimately giving him a slot on the second team...

As for Lillard: There is a difference between Portland's 29-37 season and what the Hawks and Wizards did. Portland was coming off six straight postseason appearances and a run to the conference finals. They had high expectations -- way too high. Their games mattered. They had real stakes. Also, 29-37 in the West is an entirely different animal than 24-40 in the junior varsity -- especially given how injuries decimated Portland's roster. Lillard almost single-handedly kept them afloat for parts of January and February. Portland somehow outscored opponents with Lillard on the floor. He's not a plus defender, but he fights.

Lowe has Chris Paul as his second second team guard, with LeBron James and James Harden getting the first team nods.

• Sam Amick of The Athletic has Lillard on his second team along with Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler...

But after all those months of awful optics in Minnesota and Philly last season, Butler’s ability to thrive within Pat Riley’s Miami culture while embracing and elevating the youngsters around him has been the X-factor to the Heat’s surprise season (which includes the emergence of rising star Bam Adebayo, whose exclusion in some of the above categories will no doubt draw the ire of the Heat faithful). Dame is still Dame, even in a down year for Portland. Siakam was special, and Jokic – early struggles be darned – remains one of the most unique and impactful talents in the game.

Amick has LeBron James and James Harden as his first-team guards, with Luka Doncic making first-team as a forward.

• Dan Devine at The Ringer has Lillard as one of his second team guards...

I quickly tabbed Lillard for one second team guard spot. While the Blazers stumbled to a 29-37 mark due to a raft of frontcourt injuries, Dame remained a metronomic monster of production, posting career highs in scoring (28.9 points per game, fifth in the league) and assists (7.8 per game, sixth) while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point range on just under 10 tries a night. He almost single-handedly carried Portland to the NBA’s no. 8 offense and within hailing distance of a playoff berth; the Blazers scored 10.2 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the bench, among the largest offensive on-court/off-court swings of any big-minutes player.

Devine has Chris Paul getting the other second-team guard slot while taking advantage of the loose rules about positions to get Luka Doncic in as second-team forward. LeBron James and James Harden are his first-team guards.

• Andy Larsen at The Salt Lake Tribune has Lillard on his second team ballot...

A note on positional flexibility: the NBA’s ballot says to “vote for the player at the position he plays regularly.” So I would say Luka Doncic plays most of his minutes as a guard, but his second most commonly used lineup is with Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr., both clearly guards. So I’m counting Doncic as a forward, in order to get both Damian Lillard and Chris Paul in the second team. Lillard, Doncic, and Nikola Jokic were in competition for the bottom of the MVP ballot for me, so they were easy selections. Chris Paul’s statline isn’t super impressive: only 17 points per game? But man, he was the difference maker for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who actually had a significantly better winning percentage this year after losing Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

Larsen has LeBron James and James Harden as his first-team guards.

• Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer has Lillard as one of his two second team guards, with Chris Paul being the other...

It didn’t take much thought to give Lillard and Paul spots on the second team, either. They were really spectacular this season. If the Trail Blazers were guaranteed a spot in the postseason heading into the restart, Lillard likely would have made my MVP ballot.

LeBron and Harden get the first-team slots on O’Connor’s ballot.

• John Hollinger at The Athletic has Lillard on his second team alongside Paul, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Rudy Gobert...

Doncic is a no-brainer once I omitted him from the first team. Lillard and Paul were quite clearly the two best small guards in the league this season, and I’m just thankful I don’t need to choose between them. Lillard’s brilliance, especially an insane six-game stretch in late-January where he averaged 47.3 points per game, was the one gleaming beacon of enjoyment in a lost Blazers season. Meanwhile, the Point God’s unexpected renaissance in Oklahoma City has the Thunder pushing for a top-4 seed.

Harden and LeBron get the first-team guard slots on Hollinger’s ballot.

• Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com has Lillard on his second team, though it sounds like he was close to getting the first-team slot...

The debate: Doncic or Lillard. It was the same conversation for one of the five spots on the MVP ballot. I stayed consistent, giving Doncic the slight edge.

Chris Paul joins Lillard on Fedor’s second-team guard ballot.