Mock Draft Roundup: Portland Picks At Tourney Time

With the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament underway at various locations all across the country (and playing on various channels that many didn't previously know existed), it seems like an apt opportunity to take a look at the various NBA mock drafts and which players those who follow college basketball the closest have the Trail Blazers selecting.

There doesn't currently seem to be much consensus after the first two picks, some listed currently on the mock drafts will almost certainly go back to school and we're still a ways away from even the non-lottery draft positions being locked in -- which explains why the mocks have Portland selecting anywhere between the 21st and 24th pick -- but since the eyes of just about every front office decision-maker in the NBA is currently paying attention to the college game, we might as well do the same.

• Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz at ESPN.com have the Trail Blazers selecting Brandon Clarke, a 6-8 junior forward from Gonzaga, with the 22nd overall pick...

NBA scouts sound split on Clarke. While many appreciate his energy, athleticism and versatility, others question his lack of size, length and bulk as a center, plus his limited shooting range as a power forward. It's difficult for scouts to find an ideal comparison for him, and the fact that he'll turn 23 prior to playing his first game in the NBA will likely to be held against him as well. That he's only hit two 3s in 27 games since his breakout at the Maui Invitational hasn't helped matters, though he might be able to show off his touch more in pre-draft workouts.

Clarke is averaging 16.4 points on 69 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes per game for the Bulldogs this season.

• Jeremy Woo of SI.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Cam Johnson, a 6-8 senior forward out of North Carolina, with the 23rd overall pick...

Portland has tried a lot of combinations around Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum over the years, but they don’t have an elite catch-and-shoot guy like Johnson on the roster. After watching him knock down big shots all season while sustaining an absurd 46.5% clip, there’s a real chance Johnson ends up as a first-round selection. If he’s this consistent an outside threat, he’ll be immensely valuable to have under team control long-term, defensive concerns aside. For playoff teams looking to fill that need, he’s squarely on the radar.

Johnson, who played three seasons at Pitt before transferring to UNC for the last two seasons, is averaging 16.9 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent shooting from three, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 39.8 minutes per game for the Tarheels this season.

• Sam Vecenie of TheAthletic.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Bruno Fernando, a 6-10 sophomore forward/center out of Maryland, with the 22nd overall pick...

Fernando is a hard worker with a lot of passing skill who can finish above the rim and protect the basket at a reasonable level. A lot of executives have him higher than this, but the way the board currently falls, there just isn’t a ton of room for big men. He runs the floor well and would be a nice dump-off option for guards like Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The Blazers use their bigs in a lot of dribble hand-off actions on the perimeter, which works perfectly for Fernando. Additionally, the way they cover pick-and-rolls fits perfectly for the Angolan center, as he won’t be asked to switch out onto the perimeter, and instead will just be asked to use his length in the paint.

Fernando, a native of Angola, is averaging 13.7 points on 61 percent shooting from the field, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game for the Terrapins this season.

• Reid Forgrave at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Matisse Thybulle, a 6-5 senior guard/forward out of Washington, with the 24th overall pick...

An elite and versatile defender. The new Pac-12 career record holder for steals, Thybulle is averaging 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game this season in Washington's zone defense. He can shoot it from deep, too, shooting 36 percent from 3 in his career.

Thybulle averaged 9.3 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent shooting from three, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists in 31.0 minutes per game for the Huskies during his season season.

• Chris Stone at TheSportingNews.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Kevin Porter, a 6-6 freshman guard/forward out of USC, with the 22nd overall pick...

Portland seems to value having multiple playmakers on the floor at all times, and while Porter has been inconsistent this season, he can certainly create his own shot. The 18-year-old excels at generating space for his jumper, in particular. He’ll need to figure out additional ways to contribute to winning if he wants to be a valuable piece on a title contender.

Porter averaged 9.5 points 47 percent shooting from the field, 42 percent shooting from three and 52 percent shooting from the free throw line, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Trojans this season.

• Jonathan Wasserman at BleacherReport.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Chuma Okeke, a 6-8 sophomore forward out of Auburn, with the 24th overall pick...

On a roll entering the NCAA tournament, Okeke is a potential riser after his 18 points, 13 rebounds and five three-pointers in Auburn's SEC tournament final win over Tennessee. He isn't the most creative scorer, but his physical tools (6'8", 230lbs), shooting potential and defensive versatility suggest he's suited for the NBA. Even if Auburn goes down early, Okeke will be trending during the predraft process.

Okeke is averaging 11.8 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 29.1 minutes per game for the Tigers this season.

• The folks at NBADraft.net have the Trail Blazers selecting Jaxson Haynes, a 6-11 freshman power forward/center out of Texas, with the 22nd overall pick. Hayes is averaging 10.0 points on 73 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 23.3 minutes per game for the Longhorns this season.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX.com also has the Trail Blazers selecting Maryland center Bruno Fernando, though he has them doing so with the 23rd overall pick...

I had trouble finding a landing spot for Fernando. He’s been very, very good this season at Maryland and is deserving of a first round pick. At the same time, there is a bit of weirdness when trying to incorporate his skill set and the Blazers don’t “need” a center. I do think that they could take one (and this team hasn’t exactly shied away from adding big bodies), especially if they have fallen out of love with Zach Collins to an extent.

They have not.

• Brendon Kleen of Fansided.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Goga Bitadze, a 6-11 center playing for Buducnost VOLI of the ABA Liga league, with the 23rd overall pick...

A perfect backup for Jusuf Nurkic who, like the Bosnian Most Improved Player candidate, can do a little of everything and has incredible size on the interior.

Bitadze, a 20 year old Georgia (the country, not the state) native, is averaging 16.3 points on 65 percent shooting from two and 44 percent shooting from three, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes for Buducnost VOLI.