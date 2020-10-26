MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP » Quick Turnaround For The 16th Pick

While the upcoming NBA season isn’t going to be especially easy for anyone involved, it’s going to be a uniquely challenging campaign for the incoming rookie class. With the 2020 Draft scheduled for November 16 and the increasing likelihood that the regular season will start some time in late December, the amount of time that first-year players will have to get up to speed before games start to count, usually a span of a few months, will only be a matter of weeks.

The amount of preparation that rookies typically get between predraft workouts, summer league practices and games and various skill camps leading into training camp and preseason has been significantly reduced due to the COVID-10 pandemic, so the transition from college/international competition to the NBA is likely going to be a bit rougher than usual. For teams on the rebuilding end of the spectrum, that’s probably not too much of an issue, but teams with higher aspirations might not have the luxury of letting their rookies learn on the fly.

Though that hasn’t been the Trail Blazers’ approach to utilizing first-year players anyway. Since the 2013-14 season (the year the Trail Blazers selected CJ McCollum with the 10th overall pick and traded for Allen Crabbe on draft night) Portland rookies have played an average of 317 minutes their first season in Portland. Take away Zach Collins, who played more minutes (1,045) his rookie season than Nassir Little, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr. and Caleb Swanigan combined for during their first seasons, and that average falls to 226 minutes. To put that into context, that’s less than the number of minutes Jusuf Nurkic played over the course of eight games during the Orlando regular-season restart. In short: Portland has not relied on a rookie to play regular minutes since Damian Lillard.

Will that change this season? Given the circumstances, that seems unlikely. But if Portland does come out of the 2020 Draft with someone who can contribute during the 2020-21 campaign, it would greatly improve their chances of making an eighth-straight postseason and potentially advancing in what is shaping up to be one of the most competitive years in the Western Conference in league history.

Here’s who the mock drafts have the Trail Blazers selecting with the 16th overall pick, along with a few also making Portland’s second-round pick at 46th.

• Sam Vecenie at The Athletic has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-8 sophomore forward Saddiq Bey out of Villanova with the 16th overall pick...

Hard to find a better fit than this for Portland. The Blazers could really use more help on the wing, particularly in regard to size and shooting ability. Bey is 6-foot-8 with a near 7-foot wingspan, and he knocked down 45 percent of his 3s this past season. He’s also a smart player who learned under Jay Wright, and as we’ve seen in recent years, Villanova guys have tended to have a much easier transition into the NBA than most collegiate programs. The Blazers are in their win-now window with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and need to keep adding players who can win sooner rather than later. Having said that, Portland under Neil Olshey has been much more inclined to draft young, project players with extremely high upsides, believing that is the better route than guys who can step in immediately. This would go against that, but it’s just too hard to find potentially useful shooting wings like Bey anywhere else than in the draft. Given the perfect fit, it’s tough for me to get past that, even knowing the recent draft history of Olshey.

Bey averaged 16.1 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from three, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.9 minutes per game for the Wildcats during the 2019-20 season.

Vecenie had the Trail Blazers selecting Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa in his previous mock draft.

• Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer also has the Trail Blazers selecting Saddiq Bey with the 16th pick...

Bey could end up going higher; not only does he have a floor as a 3-and-D-style wing, but he provides upside as a scorer off the dribble. The Blazers could use a guy like Bey for future playoff series against the Lakers or Clippers.

O'Connor had the Trail Blazers selecting Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith in his previous mock draft.

• Kyle Boone at CBS Sports has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-10 sophomore center Jalen Smith out of Maryland with the 16th pick...

Portland is one of the most potent 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, so why not double down on what they're successful with? Jalen Smith is a lethal and versatile big who can affect shots around the rim with his length and make 3s at such a high clip that it'll help put further stress on opposing defenses on how to guard them.

Smith averaged 15.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game for the Terrapins last season.

Boone also had the Trail Blazers selecting Smith out of Maryland in his previous mock draft. As for the second round, Boone has Portland selecting 6-6 guard/fowrard Jay Scrubb out of John A. Logan College with the 46th overall pick...

NBA teams are coming around on Jay Scrubb after he skipped out on Louisville and went pro early. Long wing with a smooth left-handed stroke and nice pedigree, the type of prospect Portland could really use as a depth piece.

Scrubb averaged 21.9 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from three, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals for the Vols, a junior college program.

• Bryan Kalbrosky and USA Today's Rookie Wire has the Trail Blazers taking Saddiq Bey with the 16th selection...

The Portland Trail Blazers already have their foundational centerpieces in the backcourt with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. They also have lots of frontcourt talent with Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside. But they need another wing, and 6-foot-8 sharpshooter Saddiq Bey is an NBA-ready player who is an excellent catch-and-shoot option. He shot 45.1% from 3-point range last season and is an elite catch-and-shoot prospect and spot-up option. The forward led all players 6-foot-8 or taller in total 3-pointers made in 2019-20. Plus, at his height, it is especially impressive that he has finished 14.6% of his possessions as the ball handler in pick-and-roll sets.

Kalbrosky is also making picks through the second round and he also has Portland selecting Jay Scrubb with the 46th pick...

The Portland Trail Blazers finished with the worst bench scoring mark in the NBA last season. Arguably the biggest sleeper in this class is Jay Scrubb, a left-handed combo guard from John A. Logan College in Illinois who was the top player in the juco ranks last season. According to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to USA TODAY Sports Media Group on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, Scrubb had his second interview with the organization earlier this week. As one NBA scout told Rookie Wire: “He fits their profile. He’s this year’s Anfernee Simons.”

• Jeremy Woo at SI.com has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-3 freshman guard Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky...

Portland doesn’t necessarily need another guard, but the backcourt is where the value lies in this range of the draft, and Maxey presents some untapped upside here. He’s been a somewhat divisive topic among scouts, largely due to the dissonance between pre-college perception and his actual performances at Kentucky, which for the most part weren’t particularly efficient. Maxey’s defensive potential and ability to get downhill differentiate him from the Blazers’ other young guards, but an improved jump shot is paramount to his ability to succeed in the NBA, particularly given that he isn’t the most natural playmaker for others. Portland has a solid recent track record with player development, and Maxey would be a solid risk-reward option here.

Maxey averaged 14.0 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 34.5 minutes per game this season for the Wildcats.

Woo also has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-5 senior guard Sam Merrill out of Utah State with the 46th selection. Merrill averaged 19.7 points on 46 percent shooting from the field, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 35.0 minutes per game for the Aggies last season.

• Krysten Peak at Yahoo! Sports has the Trail Blazers selecting 6-10 freshman center Precious Achiuwa out of Memphis with the 16th pick. Achiuwu averaged 15.8 points on 49 percent shooting from the field, 33 percent shooting from three and 60 percent shooting from the free throw line, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.4 minutes per game this season for the Tigers.

• Corey Rauch at HoopsHabit also has the Trail Blazers selecting Precious Anchiuwa out of Memphis with the 16th overall pick...

The Portland Trail Blazers can afford to add something to their bench that can provide them some flexibility. Precious Achiuwa is the type of big that provides just that. He has the defensive upside that could help anchor a team who, at times, had to rely on Hassan Whiteside for that off the bench. Achiuwa would benefit greatly from playing alongside either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum. He is not the most consistent player of yet but Portland has shown the ability to bring players along slowly and develop them into useful pieces, a la Gary Trent Jr. This is also a smart hedge on any further Zach Collins injuries.

Rauch had the Trail Blazers selecting Saddiq Bey with the 16th pick in his previous mock draft.