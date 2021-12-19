McLemore Makes The Most Of His Opportunity After Playing Sparingly To Start The Season

The path to the Trail Blazers breaking a seven-game losing streak and getting their first victory in the month of December Friday night versus the Hornets started last summer in Cabo San Lucas.

It was in that resort town on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that Damian Lillard and Ben McLemore crossed paths while both were enjoying offseason vacations. And since Lillard had spent much of the summer of 2021 thinking about ways in which the Trail Blazers could improve while McLemore was a free agent whose most prized skill, three-point shooting, was in relatively short supply on Portland’s roster, the former figured he might as well let the latter know there was interest. Not long after, the 6-3 guard now in his ninth season out of Kansas signed a one-year deal to come to Portland.

“I saw Ben in Cabo this summer before we signed him and I was just telling him like ‘Man, the way you just catch and shoot when people underneath you, chase you, contesting, we need those type of guys on our team,’” recounted Lillard. “And he was like ‘Hit me up.’ So it’s ironic that we was able to get him here.”

Fortuitous as well. After playing sparingly in the first month of the season, McLemore is averaging 17.4 minutes per game in the month of December while putting up 8.9 points on nearly 50 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent shooting from three.

“It’s all about a rhythm, just finding a rhythm, doing everything I need to do on and off the court,” said McLemore. “Take care of my body, getting my shots up, watching film and continuing to be a pro, being a great teammate and when the opportunity presents itself... go out there and perform at a high level on both ends of the floor, play hard, make shots.”

And while Lillard’s 43-point effort was the main reason the Blazers were able to best the Hornets 125-116 to break their longest losing streak since 2015, McLemore delivering 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field while tying his career-high in threes in a game with eight was nearly as important to securing the win.

“I was just so impressed with Ben,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “He’s just one of those guys that he can sit for a few games, and he can get out there and he can make seven or eight threes, four or five threes without playing big time minutes. He’s just such a threat for us, and again if we can continue to get that pall in the paint, collapse defenses, and have shooters all around that perimeter, it makes it tough. I’m happy for Ben man. He’s a constant professional.”

According to McLemore, reaching that level of professionalism took some work. After starting 233 games in his first five seasons, the St. Louis native has come off the bench in all but 28 appearances since, presumably a tough pill for a player still in his prime selected with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 Draft. But as he’s grown and matured, he’s figured out a way to be, as he would put it, a “stay ready guy.”

“In my younger days -- I’m still young -- it was hard just adjusting, but I found a way,” said McLemore. “I’ve been on different teams -- good teams, bad teams -- and I found a way to find that niche of: What can I do? How can I get better? How can I continue to stay a pro? What are the things I need to do? I found that way and staying ready when my name gets called.”

He’s managed to do just that since joining the Trail Blazers as a free agent, a partnership that in large part happened due to a chance meeting in Mexico.

“I wasn’t obviously (thinking about Portland) during that stage, but I was a free agent,” said McLemore. “So just talking to guys, talking to teams, trying to figure out what’s the best situation for me and my career, what teams I could help. That was the conversation with me and Dame, he felt like I could be that guy to come help and make shots, be a catch-and-shoot guy for them. Worked out for the both for us.”