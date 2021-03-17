McCollum 'Looking Forward To Getting Out There' After Missing The Last Eight Weeks

After missing the last 25 games over eight weeks, Trail Blazers starting guard CJ McCollum will return to the court in tonight’s game versus the Pelicans at the Moda Center. The 6-4 guard in his eighth season out of Lehigh was playing the best basketball of his career before Hawks center Clint Capela landed on McCollum left foot, resulting in a hairline fracture in the lateral cuneiform bone.

But after six weeds of inactivity and two weeks of rehabilitation, McCollum is ready to return to game action.

“We had talked about it last week, targeting games, targeting days,” said McCollum of his return. “It was just more so about how I felt after working out during the road trip, after the travel, seeing how my foot responded. When I woke up and I felt good, I told them I’m good to go.”

While he’s not on a minutes restriction per se, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said McCollum would be limited to less than the 33.8 minutes per game he played in the first 13 games if the season prior to the injury.

“It won’t be a tight minute restriction but we’ll try to keep his minutes down,” said Stotts. “It’s not a certain number, just kind of managing them below his normal minutes and normal stretches of playing.”

Getting a player of McCollum caliber back in the lineup is undoubtably a plus for the Trail Blazers, but considering their struggles in the first three games since the All-Star break, the return is especially well timed.

“I’m excited for us and for him,” said Stotts. “We’ve done a good job of keeping our head above water without him but it’s certainly good to have him. I hope it doesn’t take him long to reach the level he was playing when he got hurt.”

It will likely take at least a few games for McCollum to get his rhythm back after watching from the sideline for the last two months, especially considering the team will undoubtably take their time working him back into the rotation. But any amount of McCollum is better than none.

“I’ll play probably in seven minute intervals, see how I feel, see how the foot responds, see where my wind is at,” said McCollum. “Feeling good, looking forward to getting back out there and playing.”