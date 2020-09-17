McCollum Discusses Bringing His Wine Label, Heritage 91, From Concept to Market

After the successful launch of his new venture, Heritage 91, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum joined Entrepreneur magazine's "How Success Happens" podcast to discuss the process of turning his idea of having his own wine label -- his first vintage sold out in less than an hour -- into a reality...



"I wanted to do a lot of things in wine, but I didn’t know how to do it," said McCollum. "So before I invested in anything, before I really put my dollars into it, I put my whole heart, soul, mind into it so that I really understand the severity of each outcome, the severity of success and the severity of failure. I think that’s kind of shifted my mentality on how to strategic plan it. Now I understand the process, the growth process. It took me a year and a half, two years to put out a bottle of wine. Those grapes were planted in ’18 and we’re releasing in 2020."

McCollum also discusses his journey to the NBA, what he's learned from hosting a successful podcast, his "Press Pass" program and his goals with regard to philanthropy.