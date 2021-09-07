The Lillard's Wed And The McCollum's Are Expecting

What a weekend for the Trail Blazers' starting backcourt.

First, after much anticipation, Damian Lillard wed Kay'La, his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Saturday night in a ceremony in Santa Barbara. The event started with the wedding ceremony, though that was only the first salvo of a party that featured Damian performing and Kay'La serenading her new husband before performing a choreographed dance routine with her bridesmaids. Among the guests were a number of Lillard's current and former teammates, including CJ McCollum (more on him in a minute), Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Zach Collins, Evan Turner, Moe Harkless, Noah Vonleh and Dorell Wright, as well as some of his closest friends from other teams, such as Draymond Green, Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan.

While performances from the bride and groom in front of family, friends and a collection of players that would comprise a competitive team going into the 2021-22 NBA season already made the wedding a night to remember, the festivities went from All-Star to All-NBA with Snoop Dogg, Common, BLXST and Tevin Campbell all taking the stage at one point or another to entertain the attendees. Between the happy couple, multiple wardrobe changes, star-studded guests and performers all in a bucolic setting, the Lillard's set a standard for NBA weddings that few will be able to match.

Then there's CJ and Dr. Elise McCollum, both guests at the Lillard nuptials, who announced on Labor Day (clever) that they were expecting their first child. CJ has often talked about his desire to start a family with Elise, his long-time partner going back to their college days at LeHigh, so after getting married a little less than a year ago (in a wedding that, while it didn't feature legendary hip hop artists, WAS featured in Vogue Magazine) and with her residency to be a dentist completed, the two are now expecting to welcome a new McCollum to the world some time in the new year.

Congrats to both the newlyweds and the soon-to-be first time parents.