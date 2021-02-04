Lillard Uses 'Dame Time' To Push Through Pain In Win Versus Wizards

Damian Lillard doesn’t check the imaginary watch on his right wrist to see if the clock has struck “Dame Time” as often as he used to. That’s not to say he doesn’t have cause -- in fact, one could argue that it’s “Dame Time” so often these days that it’s no longer a unique situation -- but for whatever reason, he’s more sparring with his trademark pantomime than in previous seasons. Perhaps that why he’s diversified his celebratory hand motions.

But when times are tough, sometimes it’s helpful to lean on the tried and true habits that produced successful outcomes. And on the road, in the second game of a back-to-back after getting blown out the night before and with five players out due to injury, you need all the help you can get.

And Tuesday night in Washington DC, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard needed help. While he’s mostly been spared the kinds of injuries that have fell his fellow starters this season, he entered Tuesday’s game with an abdominal issue that has caused him to miss games in previous season.

But down so many players and with Portland’s record hovering just above .500, Lillard couldn’t bring himself to sit out, a decision that he started to question in the early going on Tuesday’s contest.

“It was just, we’ve been having guys dropping left and right, we’ve been dealing with a lot,” said Lillard. “I’ve been dealing with some nagging things myself. Even coming into tonight, I felt like I could barely move out there to start the game. I was even thinking ‘Man, should I have just sat last night or sat tonight?’ or whatever just because I didn’t think like I could move well. But in my mind, I was pushing and fighting through that the whole game because I know how important this one was for us and our season.”

Luckily, Lillard’s teammates were up to the task in the early going, building a lead as large as 21 in the first quarter despite the starting point guard going 1-of-5 for just two points in the quarter. While the Wizards would rally, the Blazers managed for most of the game to keep them at arms length.



But Washington got the lead down to four with just over four minutes to play in regulation, putting the much-needed road win in jeopardy. And facing that devastating prospect, Dame went to the wrist.

Portland would respond by going on a 10-0 run that included a baseline dunk and a deep stepback three by Lillard, the last of which prompted the guard to check the time by taking a prolonged look at his right wrist. He stopped short of tapping, opting for a more reserved approach of simply confirming that “Dame Time” had arrived.

“In my mind, I was pushing and fighting through that the whole game because I know how important this one was for us and our season,” said Lillard. “In that second half and down the stretch specifically, in my mind I was like, I’m gonna close this one out. I think because I had that going on in my head and I was really assertive down the stretch, just trying to make plays and score the ball, that’s just how I felt on the inside. And just knowing after I hit that shot that that pretty much closed the game out, that’s just how I felt at that moment.”