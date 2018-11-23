Lillard In The Top Half Of The 'Race To The MVP' Rankings

While we at Trail Blazers HQ track the weekly team power rankings all season long, we typically wait for a few weeks into the season to check out the Most Valuable Player rankings. But a little over a month into the 2018-19 season is probably a decent enough sample size to start gauging the race for the NBA's most prestigious individual award.

And in the most recent "Race to the MVP" rankings on NBA.com, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who finished fourth in MVP voting last season and has winning the award as one of his career goals, comes in at No. 4 this week, one spot worse than last week...

Lillard has battled to maintain his high level of play during the Trail Blazers’ recent rough stretch away from home, averaging 27.6 points (on .375 shooting, .268 beyond the 3-point line) during a 2-3 road stretch that continues tonight in Lillard’s hometown of Oakland against the struggling Warriors (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Lillard stepped up in a major way, piling up 69 points in back-to-back wins over the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks but couldn’t find his mark (22 points on just 5-for-12 shooting, 1-for-6 from deep) in Wednesday night’s blowout loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The trip home, where Lillard always seems to rise to the magnitude of the moment, is the perfect place for the star to get himself and his team back on track. The Warriors, losers of four straight games for the first time in the Steve Kerr era, will play their eighth straight game without Stephen Curry (groin injury). That guarantees that Lillard and backcourt mate C.J. McCollum will be in attack mode from the opening tip. The Blazers need a recovery win more than they need a statement game win right now. But if they can find a way to get both tonight, that’s probably fine with their captain.

The 6-3 point guard out of Weber State is averaging 26.4 points, which currently 7thm 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 34.4 minutes while leading the Trail Blazers to a 12-6 record. He trails Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in this week's ranking and is ahead of Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley and Anthony Davis.

While fourth on NBA.com's rankings, Lillard comes in at sixth on Basketball Reference's MVP Award tracker.