Lillard, Now Third In Franchise History In Assists, Vows To Catch Porter, Drexler For the Top Spot

After a little over six seasons in the NBA, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard already finds himself in the Top 10 of many statistical categories in franchise history. The 6-3 guard out of Weber State is first in three-pointers made (1,308), third in free throws made (2,477), fourth in points (11,227), ninth in field goals (3,721) and ninth in minutes (17,584) despite not being in the Top 10 in games played.

And with his fourth assist in Portland’s 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Friday night, Lillard passed Damon Stoudamire for third in franchise history with 3,020 helpers through six and a quarter seasons. He now trails only Clyde Drexler (4,933) and Terry Porter (5,319) in franchise history in assists, which isn’t bad for a player who is probably known more for getting his own shot than creating for others.

“I score a lot of points,” said Lillard after the team’s practice Saturday afternoon in Washington, DC. “From Day One, I’ve scored a lot of points so that’s what people recognize, they notice that I score the ball. But I think it’s kind of overlooked that I make plays. I’m a good passer, I make plays, I recognize what’s going on and I play the right way.”

While there is still a place in the NBA for traditional “pass-first” point guards, the increased importance of three-point shooting and positions becoming somewhat obsolete has resulted in the league favoring guards whose skill set trends more toward scoring. While players like Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and Lillard are more than capable of serving up nice dishes to their teammates on a nightly basis, all are primarily known for their ability to put pressure defenses by scoring while also keeping others involved.

“I think I’ve always had a good balance even before I got to the NBA of scoring but of making the right play as well,” said Lillard. “I think that’s something that kind of gets overlooked because of the way I score the ball.”

There’s also something to be said for the way that Lillard, along with an increasing number of his peers at the point guard position, manages a game without having the ball in his hands. As the benefits of employing an efficient offense become more and more apparent in the modern NBA, the affinity for point guards who need the ball in their hands to be successful has wained considerably. Teams have always wanted players, particularly guards, who understand the intricacies of the game, but that has gone from being a luxury to a necessity as coaches are increasingly asking their players to call plays and dictate pace.

“You’ve got to be able to manage,” said Lillard. “If we’re not scoring, I know I can go get 10 if i’ve got to be more aggressive. If CJ gets hot or Nurk is finishing well or whatever, I know what plays to call to put them in position to do something well. It’s more about that, having a point guard that can control the game, manage what’s happening, manage your teammates, stuff like that. When you don’t have that, it shows.”

And when you’re a lethal scorer as Lillard is, it allows you to create for your teammates in ways that don’t show up on the stat sheet. The notion of being a “combo guard” used to carry something of a negative connotation, but as offenses have become more intricate over the years, players and coaches have figured out ways to create for others without ever touching the ball.

“Last night, I think it was Jake in the corner one time,” Lillard recalled of a player from Friday night’s loss. “I came for a handoff and I didn’t get it, and I knew they were going to stay with me. So I cut toward Jake and then his man started to reach for contact with me and I slipped to the rim, they both went with me on the cut, Jake popped to the wing wide open. There’s been a lot of actions like that where you just recognize that somebody got to cover you, so it’s more about the cut that you’re making to free the next person.”

If the defense doesn’t have to focus on, let alone respect, Lillard’s ability to score, Layman or Al-Farouq Aminu or Zach Collins doesn’t get the clean look from three. Of course, Lillard doesn’t get credited for an assist if Layman makes the shot, but making the cut that draws the defense while creating an opportunity for a teammate is just as valuable as if Lillard had passed the ball himself, perhaps even more so.

But even as a scoring point guard, Lillard already occupies rarefied air in franchise history. He’s got a ways to go before catching Drexler and/or Porter, both of whom played at least 10 seasons in Portland, in assists, but he likes his chances of getting there.

“I’ll catch them,” said Lillard. “It won’t be this year, but I’ll catch them.”