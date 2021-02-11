Lillard, McCollum And Anthony Remain In Top 10 In Second Batch Of All-Star Voting Returns

All reports would seem to indicate that the NBA will hold an actual All-Star game in Atlanta some time in mid-March. And assuming that event does take place, it seems likely that at least one Trail Blazer will be involved.

The NBA has released the second batch of fan votes, which helps determine which five players from each conference will start in the exhibition, for the 2021 All-Star Game, and Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard currently sits at third among Western Conference guards with 2,095,157 votes, which puts him 389,395 votes behind Dallas’ Luka Doncic in second and 1,937,893 votes behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry in first. Lillard is 1,615,916 votes ahead of Utah’s Donovan Mitchell in fourth.

While Lillard making up a little less than 400,000 votes to pass Doncic is well within the realm of possibility -- voting ends Feb. 16 -- it might not even be necessary. Due to a change made a few seasons ago in order to make the process of selecting starters more fair, fan vote now only accounts for 50 percent of the total vote, with 25 percent being determined by player vote and the other 25 percent being chosen by the media. If Lillard is able to get enough votes between fans, his fellow players and the media, he could become the first Trail Blazer since Clyde Drexler in 1994 to be voted in as a starter (LaMarcus Aldridge started the 2015 All-Star Game as a injury replacement for Anthony Davis).

CJ McCollum, despite being sidelined for the last month with a hairline fracture in his left foot, is ninth in All-Star starters voting with 218,160 votes, which is 6,172 votes behind Golden State’s Klay Thompson, who has not and will not play this season due to injury, for eighth and 3,163 votes ahead of Los Angeles’ Alex Caruso (no comment) for tenth. McCollum had the best case of his career to make the All-Star Game prior to a breaking his foot in a freak accident, making the injury especially poorly-timed for the 6-4 guard in his eighth season out of Lehigh.

Carmelo Anthony rounds of Portland’s vote-getters with 346,812 votes, putting him at tenth among West frontcourt players. Anthony is roughly 90,000 votes behind New Orlean’s Brandon Ingram and is more than four million votes behind LeBron James, who leads voting for West frontcourt players and is the highest vote-getter in the NBA. Anthony is a ten-time All-Star but hasn’t made the team since 2017.

February 16 is the last day to vote -- and votes that day count double, so make sure to get those votes in right up until the midnight -- and can be done so by going to...

NBA.com voting page at vote.NBA.com: Fill out one full ballot per day (per day is defined as once every 24 hours) on vote.NBA.com from a desktop or mobile browser. Fans can select up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

NBA App: Access the ballot and vote through the NBA App, which is available on Android and iOS. Fans can fill out one full ballot per day by selecting up to two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference when choosing starters.

Twitter: Tweet, retweet or reply with a hashtag of an NBA player’s first and last name (#FirstNameLastName) or Twitter handle, along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Each tweet may include only one player’s name or handle. Fans may vote for 10 unique players per day from Jan. 28 – Feb. 16.

Starters will be announced February 18 on TNT. All-Star reserves, which are selected via coaches vote, will be announced February 23.