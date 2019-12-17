Lillard, McCollum And Anthony Combine For 80 Points Out Of Necessity

PHOENIX -- Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony has scored 25,746 points over the course of 15-plus seasons in the NBA, which makes him second in scoring among active players, trailing only his friend and fellow 2003 draftee LeBron James, and 21st all-time in league history.

But even a prolific scorer like Anthony was surprised to find that he, along with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, combined for 80 of Portland’s 111 points in their victory Monday night versus the Suns in Phoenix.

“Wow,” said Anthony. “That’s a lot.”

Indeed it is. The trio combined to shoot 55 percent from the field and 48 percent from three compared to 38 percent and 31 percent, respectively, from the rest of the team. McCollum, Lillard and Anthony also combined for 14 of Portland’s 17 made free throws and 12 of their 21 assists in an effort that belied how important Monday’s game was to a Blazers team that could very well end up battling with the Suns for playoff position come April.

“We did what we needed to do,” said McCollum, who led all scorers with 30 and kept Portland afloat offensively almost by himself in the first quarter. “We were efficient, got to the basket, got to the free throw line a little bit and came up big for us.”

While the Blazers needed literally every last point to come away with the 111-110 victory, it’s not exactly the way they would have liked to have done it. But the compounding effect of injuries, which has not only robbed the team of some of their most dynamic scorers, but also thrust players expected to come of the bench or rarely see playing time into much more prominent roles, Portland just might need more nights in which three players score more than 70- percent of the team’s points.

“Obviously you don't want to see that every night but you've got three guys with scoring ability,” said Lillard, who shook off an 0-of-5 start to finish with 27 points in 36 minutes. “And in a game like tonight when you just gotta get it done, I mean, if we didn't have that kind of night and we lose then it’s like, then what?”

And it wasn’t as if they didn’t get production from other players. Hassan Whiteside had a double-double and three blocks, Kent Bazemore had three steals and a block along with 10 points and Skal Labissiere came up big on the defensive end with Whiteside battling foul trouble in the first half.

“Kent came up with some big shots, Hassan came up with some big plays,” said Anthony. “I think it was a collective effort tonight. Hopefully we can continue to shoot the ball like that but I don't think we should rely on it. We should rely on what we did on the defensive end tonight.”

Winning with defense is a nice thought and it would be great if the Trail Blazers were able to overcome their own poor shooting nights by limiting opportunities for their opponents. But considering they sit at 21st in defensive rating compared to 11th in offensive rating, the Blazers will likely need to rely on their offense while hoping their defense improves as the season goes on, either thanks to an increase in familiarity or changes to personnel.

So sure, it would be nice for the Blazers to “win the right way” with offensive production coming from up and down the roster, but sitting well under .500 nearly two months into the season, they don’t have the luxury of letting games slip away while waiting to find their rhythm.

“I think you understand that obviously you don't want to see that type of effort every single night and win by one, but sometimes it's gonna be like that,” said Lillard. “Right now, we'll take every win we can get and tonight is no different.”