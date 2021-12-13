Lillard Returns, Nance Jr. Gets His First Start In Portland Versus Timberwolves

The Trail Blazers have lost four-straight and seven of their last eight. They’re hoping one player returning to the lineup and another taking on a new role might change that trajectory.

First, after sitting out the last five games due to abdominal tendinopathy, Damian Lillard will return to the starting lineup in Sunday night’s game versus the Timberwolves at Moda Center. The 6-3 point guard is averaging career lows in shooting from both the field and from three through his first 20 games this season, and while he’s played through the injury for the past few seasons -- it typically improves as the season goes on -- he received a cortisone injection in an effort to alleviate discomfort and lack of mobility.

“I got the injection done the day after the Pistons game and it’s helped a lot,” said Lillard after Friday’s practice. “Obviously it didn’t heal everything but it pretty much numbed everything to where I feel a lot better.”

Lillard started solo workouts a few days after getting the injection and returned to practice on Friday, though he’s still listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest. But after a few more days of rest and rehabilitation, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said he’d be “surprised” if Lillard didn’t play versus the Timberwolves.

“I’ve been working out live, really hard for the last three, four days,” said Lillard. “One-on-one, one against two defenders and things like that. I feel pretty good, I just hope that it’s able to stay that way, it doesn’t wear off. I feel a lot better.”

Lillard's return also coincides with Larry Nance Jr. getting promoted to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in all 26 of his previous appearances as a Trail Blazer. Nance Jr., who is averaging 6.2 points on 52 percent shooting from the field, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and just under 1.0 blocks per game, gets his first start as a Trail Blazer in place of Robert Covington, who has started in all 96 of his previous games in Portland.

“I wanted to play through 20 games-ish and just kind of see what it was looking like,” said Billups. “Obviously we’ve notoriously started games really slowly and I think Larry, he’s one of our energy guys. I just want to take a look at it, see how it looks. Not to say that it’s going to be that way all season but it’s something that I think we needed to change and look at.”

This is the first time that Lillard, Nance Jr., Norman Powell, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic have started together this season. It is the ninth different starting lineup Chauncey Billups has used this season.