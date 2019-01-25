Lillard Finishes Fifth Among West Guards In All-Star Starters Voting

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard said after shootaround Thursday morning in Phoenix that he wasn’t expecting to hear his name called when starters for the 2019 All-Star Game were announced later in the day.

He was right.

Lillard ended up fifth amongst Western Conference guards in All-Star starters voting thanks to finishing sixth in fan voting (50 percent of the vote total), fifth in player voting (25 percent) and fourth in media voting (25 percent). The 6-3 guard out of Weber State finished eighth in voting last year.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Houston’s James Harden finishes first and second, respectively, and will start the 2019 All-Star Game, scheduled for February 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. L.A.’s LeBron James, Oklahoma City’s Paul George and Golden State’s Kevin Durant round out the rest of the West starters, with James winning captain honors thanks to being the top vote-getter.

Boston Kyrie Irving, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are the Eastern Conference starters, with Anteokounmpo getting captain honors.

While Lillard will not get the start, he still has a chance of being selected as a reserve via coaches vote, which will be announced on TNT on Thursday, January 31. And unlike in years past, most projections have Lillard, who is averaging 26.3 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per game this season, as a “lock” for being named to his fourth All-Star Game.

As captains, James and Antetokounmpo will pick their teams, regardless of conference, on February 7 on TNT.