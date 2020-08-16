With Lillard Drawing Doubles, McCollum Seeks To Destroy

Few NBA players discuss their preparation more than Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. An absolute technician with the ball in his hands, the 6-4 guard out of Lehigh who grew up idolizing Allan Iverson often credits the hard work that he puts in for whatever success he’s experienced through seven seasons with the Trail Blazers, particularly when it comes to his ability to create his own shot.

“I work really hard on my craft,” said McCollum after Portland’s 126-122 victory versus the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Play-In Saturday afternoon. “I spend a lot of time in the gym working on moves, working on difficult shots, figuring out ways to create space, becoming a tough-shot taker and a tough shot maker, especially down the stretch.”

Those long hours paid off in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win. With the Grizzlies throwing double teams at Damian Lillad for almost the entirety of the game, the Trail Blazers needed someone to step up and fill the scoring void.

“Dame gets so much attention,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “Dame recognized the moment and CJ was on a roll. To win in this league, you need more than one guy to carry you.”

So when “winning time” came, McCollum went deep into his bag of tricks while guarded by soon-to-be-named Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, using just about every ball trick imaginable to generate relatively open, albeit high difficulty, looks late in the fourth quarter.



CJ PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS (FRACTURED) BACK pic.twitter.com/FXVsAxzOGj — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 15, 2020

The result was 14 fourth-quarter points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from three and at one point, an exclamation from McCollum, directed at the national TV cameras, that neither Morant nor Dillion Brooks, who McCollum shook on numerous occasions in the first restart game between the two teams, that they “cannot $%*&#@&^ guard me!”

“I always said that I was a shark,” said McCollum, who made sure to correct the reporter using the cleaned up version of his quote. “You gotta be a killer no matter what the circumstances are. Always told people ‘Don’t worry about me, I’m gonna figure out how to eat’ and that’s what I’ve always done. I figured how to eat and I figured out how to provide. That’s the type of mentality you got to have because if you don’t kill, you will be killed out here. You will be destroyed, figuratively obviously, and you will be going home to pack your bags.”

Despite playing the last eight games with a non-displaced fracture in the L3 vertebral transverse process, McCollum has averaged 20.1 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from three, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals in nearly 41 minutes per game at the Orlando restart. His play, developed through years of preparation, is one of the main reasons the Trail Blazers will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs rather than flying home to Portland to begin the offseason.

“My mother, my father, my brother, they’ve done a tremendous job of preparing me and helping me get right in having confidence,” said McCollum. “My fiancé, they’ve all played a role in my development personally and I think that I’m comfortable with failing and I think that’s what drives me. I could have missed all of those shots and I’d be here talking to you the same way and I’d carry on with my day the same way, because I prepare. I think that’s the biggest thing in this sport is when you prepare, you have extra confidence. And I think the team is confident in me because, for one, they’ve seen me deliver and for two, they know how I work.”