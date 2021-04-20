Lillard Creates Exclusive Dame 7 Colorway For Students In 'Respect' Campaign

Anyone who has tried to acquire a highly sought after pair of sneakers, a pursuit that has become more and more common as sneaker collecting has gone from niche to mainstream, can tell you that the process almost always ends in disappointment. Between pairs being made in limited numbers with the explicit purpose of creating demand, the use of bots in the purchasing process and the increasing number of consumers using sneakers as an investment rather than something to wear on their feet, it’s unlikely that an individual will actually get lucky enough to win the right to pay a significant sum of money for an in-demand shoe.

So the opportunity to get a obtain a pair of exclusive sneakers is mostly out of the question for people who just want to wear something they like, which makes the adidas Dame 7’s that Damian Lillard has gifted to some of the students as a part of his Respect campaign at three Portland high schools such a great motivator.

Unlike most exclusive sneaker drops, in which an exorbitant amount of money and/or a detailed knowledge of how to game the system is almost required in order to “cop,” the “Respect” Dame 7s can only be acquired through a long-term commitment to the ideals of the campaign: showing up, working hard and being kind.



I’ve worn this shoe in a few games and it brought me some luck when we played the Bulls in Chicago back in January. Can’t wait to see students from the Respect program in these around Portland. pic.twitter.com/zkQKrg4e4l — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 14, 2021

“A lot of the stuff that I do that’s an initiative that I start myself, like my basketball camp, I have a camp shoe that we just make specifically for the campers,” said Lillard, who started the “Respect” campaign in 2012. “Kids love coming to camp, we have a good time and that’s specifically for that, so it can be something where they feel like, we connected. They know that this is something I care about, we’re tied together through this. And it’s the same thing through the Respect program. I started it as an anti-bullying campaign when I first got to Portland and eventually it became even bigger and turned into a campaign. This is just along the lines of the same thing, this is just for y’all. This is our thing, you know what I mean? It ain’t for everybody to just buy, everybody ain’t a part of this.”

Those who are a part of the release are students at McDaniel, Parkrose and Roosevelt who have participated in the Respect program for the last four years. The sneaker features an off white upper and a multi-colored sole and school colors from all three schools with the “Show up,” “Work Hard” and “Be Kind,” the overarching ideals of the campaign, adorn on the heel.

The “Respect” Dame 7s are just the most recent incentive that Lillard has made available for those who have actively participated in the campaign. And while motivation is surely one of the reasons why Lillard goes out of his way to provide students involved with Respect something of value, it’s really more of a way to show the appreciation he has for the work they’ve put in trying to better themselves.

“You gotta give kids incentive, you’ve got to give them a reason to believe that you really support them and really want better for them,” said Lillard. “And we do that, not just through this shoe, but the Christmas parties that we do, the bracelets and tickets tp the games. We provide them things not to try to bribe them into doing stuff, but it’s like, look, when you do things right and you do things well, it opens up doors for opportunities and for positive things to come. That’s what it’s about.”