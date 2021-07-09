For Lillard, The Chance To Play For Team USA Comes At Just The Right Time

For Damian Lillard, playing for Team USA at the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo seems like what those of us who are not professional athletes would consider a “working vacation.”

Playing internationally for the first time in his career, Lillard will have will have to put in plenty of hard work and preparation if he is to help the United States bring home yet another gold medal in men’s basketball. And after spending much of last summer in the NBA Bubble in Orlando, he’ll once again be away from his friends and family for more than a month, an odious ask for those who already spend much of year away from home while crisscrossing the country during the NBA’s regular season.

But of course, there are obvious benefits to being an Olympian. From the pride of representing ones country to international notoriety, there’s no shortage of reasons why many athletes work their whole lives for even the opportunity to compete in the Olympics. And for Lillard specifically, there are reasons that go beyond the standard boilerplate motivations.

First, playing for Team USA gives him the opportunity to put a disappointing postseason behind him. Losing in the playoffs is always hard, but to get bounced in the first round, again, in six games to a Nuggets team missing a number of their best players -- and a team that would go on to be swept by the Suns in the next round -- was especially maddening for Lillard. So playing with Team USA at the Olympics gives him the chance to supplant those memories with something far more pleasant.

As for the second reason, playing on a roster replete with all-star caliber talent gives Lillard a chance to take a different tact on the court. As the Trail Blazers’ starting point guard, unquestioned leader on and off the court and their best player, Lillard arguably carries more responsibility for his team than any other player in the NBA (which was especially the case this season with both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkić unable to play for an extended portion of the 2020-21 regular season due to injury).

But there’s no such requirement playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo for Team USA. Not only does the quality and quantity of talent on the Men’s National Team removes much of the individual responsibility that falls on Lillard's shoulders in Portland, it also gives him the chance to employ a different style of play.

“I didn’t come here to try to play the exact same way that I play in Portland, I came here to be a weapon, to play off of other guys,” said Lillard. “I know Brad can fill it up, I know KD can fill it up, I know Jayson Tatum can fill it up, same thing with Zach LaVine. Understanding that, I’m just gonna get into the paint and if they collapse, I’m gonna make the right play and pitch it out. If I’m attacking the rim and Bam is diving, I’m gonna toss it in the air. If I happen to be on the weakside and somebody else is penetrating and the ball comes to me, I’m gonna shoot.

“I came here excited to not be exactly who I’ve been for my team but to use my skill set and all of my abilities to compliment everybody else on this team. Sometimes that might mean being more aggressive with the ball, sometimes that means off the ball, but I’m excited to be a part of that.”

After coming close to making the national team a couple of times, only to be one of the last cuts -- one of the reasons he’s wearing No. 6 in international play is because it’s been six years since he tried to make the National Team -- Lillard finally has a chance to represent the red, white and blue at a pivotal moment in his life. It will require some sacrifice, but it’s a price he’s more than willing to pay.

“I think at this point in my career -- I’m 30, gonna be 31 soon -- this is something that would be a great accomplishment,” said Lillard, “something that’s great to be a part of, a great thing to add to my resume and my legacy as a basketball player.”