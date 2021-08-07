Lillard And Team USA Win Rematch Versus France To Bring Home Gold

Damian Lillard is coming home with the gold.

After scoring just one point in the first half, Lillard came alive in the fourth quarter to help the United States come away with a 87-82 victory versus France in the gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

With the win, the United States finishes their run in Tokyo with a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming to to France in their first game of the 32nd Olympiad. USA Men’s Basketball taking gold was the 100th medal the United States has won at the 2020 Games.

The United States has now won the last four gold medals in men’s basketball and 16 overall. They have never failed to win a medal at the Olympics.

As they’ve done throughout the entire tournament, the United States got off to a slow start versus a France side that entered entered the game 5-0 in Tokyo. But while the Americans did trail by as many as six points in the early going, they managed to tie the game late in the quarter and would go on to take a 22-18 lead into the second, almost entirely due to the play of Kevin Durant.

Durant would continue to dominate on the offensive end, a near necessity with his teammates failing to convert open three-pointers in the first half -- another unfortunate hallmark of Team USA’s run in Tokyo. But while shots might not have been falling, the United State’s renewed commitment to defense resulting in the USA taking a five-point advantage into the halftime intermission.

The third quarter has been the United State’s best throughout the Olympics, and it was no different in the gold medal game. The USA went took their largest lead at 71-57 with just over a minute to play in the third, and at that point, it looked as through they might cruise to an easy to their Olympics at Saitama Super Arena.

But the French managed to answer every American run with one of their own, a throwback to the first game of Group A for both teams, when France overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to come away with the win. But after France cut the lead to 73-70 with, Lillard scored four points and handed out an assist over the course of a 9-2 USA run that pushed the advantage back to double digits. The French managed to close the gap again -- they went 7-1 cut the lead to three with 10 seconds to play -- but Durant would make two free throws to seal the win and cap an MVP caliber performance.

Lillard finished the game with 11 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal in 27 minutes. He finishes the 2020 Olympics having averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals in 24.0 minutes.

Durant carried the United states with 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting, five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes. Jayson Tatum finished with 19 points and seven rebounds and Jrue Holiday also finished with 11 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Rudy Gobert led France with 16 points and eight rebounds. Evan Fournier added 16 and Guerschon Yabusele added 13.

The United States will now wait until after the third-place game between Slovenia and Australia to receive their gold medals, after which they’ll head back for some much deserved rest.