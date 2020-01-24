Lillard And Anthony Finish Third And Sixth, Respectively, In All-Star Starter Voting

You more than held up your end of the bargain Rip City, even if the final tally didn't go our way.

On Thursday, the NBA announced final voting results for the 2020 All-Star Game starters, with Damian Lillard coming in third among West guards, just below the cut line for getting a starting spot, while Carmelo Anthony finished sixth among West frontcourt players.

Finishing third in voting, behind Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic and Rockets guard James Harden, is close as Lillard has come to winning a spot as an All-Star starter. The 6-3 point guard in his eighth season out of Weber State finishes third in all three votes -- fan, player and media -- to finish ahead of Houston's Russell Westbrook, Utah's Donovan Mitchell, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Memphis rookie Ja Morant and Oklahoma City's Chris Paul.

There was some concern that Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso, who is averaging 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.9 minutes per game this season, might overtake Lillard after surging up the table in the latest round of fan voting returns. But Lillard finished with 1,337,540 votes to edge out Caruso by roughly 52,000 votes. Again, nice work Trail Blazers fans.

As for Anthony, he finished sixth in the overall voting by way of coming in sixth in fan voting, seventh in player voting and eighth in media voting for a weighted score of 6.75, 1.75 behind L.A.'s Paul George for fifth and just 0.25 points more than New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, who finished seventh. The 10-time All-Star also passed the one million mark with 1,058,543 votes in his 17th season.

Anthony finishes behind LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard -- all of whom will be starters in there 2020 exhibition -- Nikola Jokic and George. He finished ahead of Ingram, Kristaps Porzingis, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the starters announced -- LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be captains in their respective conferences and will pick their teams from the pool of players form both the East and West -- it's now down to the coaches to select seven players from each conference to fill out the All-Star roster. The result of the coaches vote will be announced Thursday, January 30 on TNT.

Lillard, averaging 28.3 points, 7.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 37.0 minutes per game this season, is considered all but a lock to make his fifth All-Star Game. Anthony's averaging path to what would be an 11th All-Star appearance is far more uncertain, especially considering that, with a 19-27 record, it's hard to make a case the Trail Blazers should have two All-Stars. Then again, stranger things have happened.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.