Josh Hart Is Doing What He's Been Asked To Do

Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart, acquired at the trade deadline from the New Orleans Pelicans in the CJ McCollum deal, has been asked by head coach Chauncey Billups to do two things in Portland that he’s never done in his basketball career.

The first request was for Hart to take the reins with regard to scoring. There are obviously plenty of shots up for grabs with Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Justise Winslow, not to mention Damian Lillard, all sidelined with injuries. So considering Hart has played in more games (293) than his fellow four starters combined (280) and is one of two players currently in the rotation who has averaged double digit scoring in the NBA, he’s unquestionably the best option available.

“Having to be that scoring option is a new role for Josh,” said Billups. “He’s usually a guy who kind of does all the other things, ‘Oh and by the way, I can still get you 17 or 18 sometimes’ type of dude. Now, we’re throwing it to him asking him to do things he’s not really used to. He hasn’t in his career been like a real one-on-one, iso-type guy and what I love is he’s still not trying to be that guy. He still tries to score in ways he’s used to: dribble handoffs, catching and trying to get downhill, swing, swing and being ready to shoot.”

Hart was having the best shooting season of his career prior to arriving in Portland by averaging 13.4 points on 51 percent shooting in 41 games for the Pelicans, making it just the second time in his career that he averaged double figures in scoring. And now, in his first 10 games with the Trail Blazers, Hart is averaging 19.1 points while taking nearly 14 shots per game, considerably more attempts than he’s averaged at any point in his career, even going back to his four season at Villanova.

“Right now, I’m the number one option and at least at this point in my career, I’m not that,” said Hart on the night that he posted a career-best of 44 points in a 1270-118 win versus the Wizards, Portland’s only victory since the All-Star break. “I’m not a number one scoring option, not quite number two, I can be two and a half. Even in this role I’m learning. Just like the other guys who are now playing, I’m learning and getting experience in terms of playing this way.”

Suffice to say, NBA players typically don’t need much encouragement to shoot more. A considerable number of players in the league, maybe even the majority, feel as though they could score more prolifically if given the opportunity, so having the greenest of green lights is not something you’re going to hear many complaints about. But Hart truly knows who he is as a player, something of a rarity in the NBA, and accurately views his current role through that prism.

“Very bad a couple of games and very good a couple of games,” said Hart of how he’d judge his first days as an alpha scorer. “Mixed results and obviously that’s expected when you’re put into a new role, a position you’re not used to. Do I think that’s going to be my role next year? No. Do I think it’ll be the next year after that or the following? No. But the biggest thing for me is continuing to learn, continuing to grow in my own individual development. Hopefully at some point down the road I can be a really good second or third option.”

That desire to be the best second or third option he can be, again, sets Hart aside from many of his contemporaries. While he’s not mad at the opportunity to get up more attempts, he also knows that’s “volume scorer” is unlikely to be his niche in the NBA, and he’s perfectly at peace with that.

“When you’re put into that position for 10, 15, 20 games, whatever it is and you learn and you grow in that, then that just helps you down the line,” said Hart. “Next year when Dame is back and Ant is on the court, Nurk is on the court, that just allows them more freedom because teams will have to play me a different way. And vice versa, I’ll be able to play differently because I’ve got those guys out there with me. It’s a learning experience for me and I’m having fun with it.”

But the second request issued by Portland’s coaching staff has been decidedly less exciting for Hart. In fact, it’s been incredibly difficult for the fifth-year veteran.

While having so many players sidelined with injuries gives Hart an opportunity to expand his offensive repertoire, it has also greatly diminished the Trail Blazers’ chances of being competitive, let alone coming away victorious, as they enter the final month of the 2021-22 season. The Blazers are currently starting three undrafted players and only have three players -- Hart, Ben McLemore and Keon Johnson -- in the rotation who were first-round picks.

“I think we’ve seen the version of Josh that we all love when he first got here,” said Billups. “He’s playing with Nurk, he’s playing with Ant, he’s able to do some things that we needed him to do. What I’m asking him to do right now is tough, he’s playing with 21 year olds all around him. Twenty-one, 22 year olds and that’s a high number sometimes with Greg (Brown) and Keon (Johnson) out there. So what I’m asking him to do is tough, it’s to get out there and really try to teach and help these dudes.”

To put it bluntly: Hart is the only Blazer who has seen minutes since the All-Star break who has also played regular NBA rotation minutes prior to this season, and the results have belied that fact. Portland has gone 1-7 in their last eight games after entering the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, with all but one of those losses being by double digits. That hasn’t been easy on anyone, but one gets the sense it’s been an especially trying situation for Hart to endure.

“I’m a competitor and I want to win, so for me to be going through this right now, it’s pretty difficult,” said Hart. “I’ve learned to accept losing. I hate it but I’ve learned to accept it in certain situations. But just how we’ve been losing the last handful of games by 20, 30, getting blown out and embarrassed, it’s really frustrating for me.”

While no one enjoys losing, especially by a considerable margin in games that are all but decided by halftime, Hart is at a different point in his career than most of his teammates, at least those who are in uniform these days.

Players like Trendon Watford, CJ Elleby, Johnson, Brown III and Brandon Williams are getting their first opportunities to show what they can do with regular NBA minutes while the likes of Drew Eubanks, Elijah Hughes and Kris Dunn are trying to show they still have what it takes to play in the league. For players in those situations, just having the chance to play in the NBA probably feels like a win, even if the final result goes down in the loss column.

But Hart, who was selected with the 30th pick of the 2017 Draft after playing four seasons at Villanova, one which ended with a National Championship, is already, at worst, a certified NBA rotation guy. He’s the type of player, competitor and personality that NBA teams covet, and one of the hallmarks of those types of players is a nearly uncontrollable hatred of losing. It’s simultaneously one of the main reasons the Trail Blazers traded for him and why he’s had such a difficult time enduring the last few weeks.

“He’s a guy who could start, he’s a guy who could come off the bench, he’s a guy who is always going to be in your rotation, play a lot of minutes regardless of if he’s starting or not,” said Billups. “He’s done a good job, been a good soldier as far as that’s concerned, but it can be really frustrating. He’s a very, very competitive dude and I’ve tried to manage his frustration level and he’s done a really good job with it. But it’s a tough ask for a guy like that to be playing with all these young pups. It’s difficult sometimes.”

However, there are reasons why the last month of the 2021-22 season might be more palatable for Hart than the last few weeks.

While it’s probably foolish at this point to make many assumptions about when injured players might return, Winslow, who hasn’t played since the All-Star break due to soreness in his right Achilles, is apparently on the mend. The knee injury that Simons suffered in a loss to the Timberwolves was more serious than initially thought, though his status is due to be reevaluated as soon as next week. And after playing both New York outfits in their next two games, nine of Portland’s next 10 are against teams below them in the standings. There’s obviously no guarantee they’ll win those games, but it also seems unlikely they’ll be blown out either.

But in the meantime, Hart will continue to get up as many shots as he can while trying his best not to let the inevitable losses define him. Neither ask has been easy, though if everything eventually comes together as planned, neither will be necessary for all that much longer.

“I know what it is, obviously there is a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of making sure we’re all fully healthy and we know what we can be, but as a competitor, you’re not looking that long,” said Hart. “For some people there’s that kind of grey area, but for me, winning and losing is black and white, there’s no moral victories. There’s no ‘We lost but we fought hard, guys gained experience and it’s going to be great for us next year.’ That’s not really my feel about it because I’m a competitor. I take everything a game at a time and I try to be in the moment. So as a competitor it’s tough, even when you’re in a situation like this. You know what the situation is but it doesn’t make it any easier.”