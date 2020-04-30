Jordan Says He 'Took Offense' To Being Compared To Drexler In Upcoming 'Last Dance' Episode

There probably isn't a fanbase in the NBA more tortured by ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary, ostensibly billed as a retelling of Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, than those of the Portland Trail Blazers. That's not to say that those in Rip City aren't deriving some enjoyment from the documentary -- after all, it's the closest thing we've got to basketball right now -- but between the Trail Blazers infamously passing on selecting Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft, him going to be the best player in NBA history and the main reason Portland lost 4-2 to the Bulls in the 1992 NBA Finals, it's impossible to watch as a Portland fan without at least a tinge of regret, if not outright disappointment.

But while "The Last Dance" mostly (and mercifully) glossed over Portland selecting Sam Bowie rather than Jordan due to drafting Clyde Drexler the year before -- the anecdote about Bob Knight telling the Trail Blazers to play Jordan at center stands as maybe the greatest argument for drafting the "best player available" -- it looks as though the 1992 Finals will be a major storyline of the next two episodes. And specifically, Jordan bristling at the notion that Drexler was on his level and his desire to prove otherwise...



Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler were considered two of the best players in the league during the 1992 NBA Finals. MJ wasn’t having that. Episodes 5 & 6 of #TheLastDance premiere Sunday at 9 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/sUnUiVl67Y — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2020

So not only were Trail Blazers fans deprived of Jordan's greatness, they also suffered by his hand specifically because some thought Drexler, the reason Portland passed on the greatest to ever play the game, deserved to be mentioned in the same breath and MJ. So it goes.

Episodes five and six of "The Last Dance" air this Sunday on ESPN.