Joe Cronin Gets Interim GM Job By Doing What He's Always Done: Putting The Organization First

PORTLAND -- While Thursday’s press conference might have been the first time most Trail Blazers’ fans have heard Joe Cronin, now Portland’s interim general manager, speak, he’s anything but a mystery for those within the organization. In fact, one of the reasons Cronin was selected to run the basketball side of the organization through a period of transition is precisely because he’s consistently gone about his work diligently and without ego, putting what’s best for the organization above what might be best for his career.

Since joining the team as an intern in the basketball operations department after getting his master’s degree at the University of Denver, Cronin has served in various roles in Portland’s front office, and under a number of different executives, an exceedingly rare occurrence in professional sports.

“I think the way I carry myself has helped me have a really long shelf life here,” said Cronin. “Eventually I know it’s going to end but I’ve been through multiple GMs, multiple transitions and I think knowing that I’m a team player, knowing that I’m trustworthy and knowing I’m really good at what I do has allowed me to continue to grow and to continue to stay.”

While surviving multiple changes -- he’s worked for Kevin Pritchard, Rich Cho, Chad Buchanan and Neil Olshey while the team was under the ownership of Paul Allen and now Jody Allen -- in an industry where the competition for those positions is stiff has surely prepared him for his new role, the tasks he now faces as the head of Portland’s front office are likely the most challenging of any he’s encountered professionally thus far.

His order of business has been to foster a healthier work environment after his predecessor was dismissed due to “violations of the Trail Blazers’ code of conduct” after an investigation into workplace issues at the team’s practice facility in Tualatin. While on the surface this might not seem like an issue most fans of the team would consider important, the value of employees feeling empowered to have open and honest communication is vital to the success of a front office.

“One of my main goals, especially early on, and this will continue throughout, is to improve this culture,” said Cronin while sitting alongside head coach Chauncey Billups and president of business operations Dewayne Hankins, who is also in the fledgling days of a new role after working for the team for nearly a decade. “To do that I’ve been meeting with as many people as possible -- players, coaches, as much staff as I can -- and I will continue to do so. And really I’ve just tried to listen. How are you doing? How are things going for you? What does the organization do well? What can we do better? What are your goals? How can we help you accomplish your goals? So I’ve been getting a lot of really good feedback and it’s been encouraging and I think we can move forward and continue to ramp up communication and make some positive fixes and integrations and just build a better overall feeling around here. So far I’m really encouraged from what I’m hearing, so that’s exciting.”

His second order of business, which in many ways is associated with the first, is to improve collaboration and relations with the business side of the organization, which is run roughly 14 miles north of the practice facility at the Rose Quarter. While there are a number of productive and practical reasons for having a delineation between the basketball and business sides of a sports franchise, the pendulum had probably swung too far in one direction in recent years.

But the message was clear Thursday, both in terms of comments made and the message sent by having Cronin, Billups and Hankins field questions together, that the days of basketball and business being so extremely siloed was no longer acceptable.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Dewayne lately and another goal of ours is to integrate business and basketball to where we’re working together and putting the best product possible out on the floor and to our fans and for our employees to feel welcome and to want to share in this awesome basketball experience,” said Cronin. “My primary task or my primary goal these first few days was to assess the culture and look at ways we can build and improve off of it. Another one I mentioned already is start integrating business and basketball.”

However, at the end of the day, the success of the organization is largely defined by the product on the court, and that’s where Cronin faces his most daunting task. While the Trail Blazers have been no worse than a good team over the last decade -- one that has seen the team make the playoffs in eight-straight seasons, advance out of the first round twice and make it to the Western Conference Finals once -- it would be hard to say they’ve had the bearing of a championship contender over the last few seasons, including the first 26 games of the 2021-22 campaign, an issue Cronin was honest about Thursday morning.

“The core challenge I think we’re facing is it’s extremely difficult to go from good to great,” said Cronin. “We’ve had a solid team for years, we’ve had a ceiling. How do we bust through that ceiling in order to really compete? And when we say really compete, we mean walk into the gym every night to have that swagger to know that we are one of the best teams in the league, we have a very realistic chance of winning this whole thing. I don’t know if we have that swagger now or that confidence -- sometimes you just know it and you have that pop in your step. It’s evaluating what we need to do, what pieces we need to add, what changes we need to make, in order to take that next step. I would say that’s by far our biggest challenge.”

While a run of good health would certainly help Portland make the jump from good to great, Cronin and his staff will very likely have to consider changes to the roster. And though he, like every executive working in sports, will have to get sign off from ownership before making any moves, he has been empowered by Allen to do whatever it takes to get the team back into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

“I would say for most general managers, you create your deals, you field your calls, you get the deal to a certain point where both teams are agreeing on it pending ownership approval,” explained Cronin. “So the way I’ve kind of approached it is I’m going to get the deal to the one yard line and then I’m going to take it to Jody and Bert and then they make the final call, they’ll have our recommendation on what to do. It’s pretty standard that way in the regard of there is a clearinghouse you have to go through, but my understanding is yes, go out and do your job, find deals, participate as if you are the GM.”

Whether Cronin is able to eventually shake the interim tag will in large part be defined by whether he’s able to “find deals” that result in an improved product on the court. He noted that the team is in a strong position to make changes should the right opportunity arise, both in terms of having quality players under contract and financial flexibility as it pertains to the salary cap, so the opportunity is there to reshape the team in a relatively short period of time. That’s the main goal for Cronin, whether or not it results in eventually getting the job full-time.

“Ownership has been very upfront with me, they’ve told me that they believe in me and, obviously by giving me this role, they trust me to transition this organization,” said Cronin. ‘They haven’t made any declarations other than this is a nice venue for you to be able to do good work and you’ll be evaluated and I do have a chance. They told me that: You’ll have an opportunity. This is going to be a fair, I wouldn’t want to say fight, but a fair opportunity to prove yourself.

“But I’m not really worried about that, I’m worried about doing what’s best for the organization. I’m worried about putting us in a good spot and moving us forward. And whether this for me lasts two months or 12 years, I know I did a great job if I leave us in a better place than I found it.”

Just the way he's always done it.